On the Road Again: Brazilian Trucker Finds New Job Thanks to Sign

A former long-haul truck driver, Torres sent scores of resumes but no one responded. Then, in desperation, he decided to stand with a sign by the side of the road announcing his search for work, and ultimately succeeded.
"Long-haul truck drivers have a dangerous profession, but I love to be on the road. I see my returning to work as my gift for Christmas and New Year. I will be carrying strawberries, grapes and figs. My children are happy. I talk with them every day and they always ask me to take them with me," he said.
Brazil's economy has been facing growing problems, with a shrinking GDP, a rising budget deficit and increasing unemployment.Brazil's year-on-year GDP growth rate fell to minus 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016 after hitting minus 5.9 percent in late 2015, its worst figure in decades.
