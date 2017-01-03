Death Toll in Prison Riot in Brazil Reportedly Rises to 60

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incident was one of the bloodiest disasters in the country’s penitentiary system, the Globo television channel said, citing Sergio Fontes, head of security of the state of Amazonas.

The riot began late on Sunday and was suppressed only at 8:40 a.m. local time (12:40 GMT), according to the television channel.

Police seized four handguns, a shotgun and improvised weapons from prisoners, the news channel said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that at least 50 prisoners were killed in the riot, which was sparked by the clashes between two opposing gangs in the prison of the city of Manaus.