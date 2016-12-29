Greek Ambassador to Brazil Missing for Three Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Greek Ambassador to Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, vanished in Rio de Janeiro three days ago and has been out of touch since that time, media reported Thursday citing local police.

According the Fohla de San Paulo newspaper, the diplomat was seen for the last time on Monday, the day after Christmas Day.

It is noted, the ambassador had officially left for holidays and was expected to appear at work no earlier than on January 9.

The Greek embassy has not provided any comments over the incident so far.

The Brazilian police and the foreign ministry are engaged in the search operation, the newspaper said.