03:21 GMT +329 December 2016
    Pope Francis speaks during a meeting at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, October 31, 2016

    Pope Reportedly Knew Priest Accused of Raping Children Two Years Before Arrest

    © REUTERS/ Osservatore Romano
    Latin America
    Pope Francis and the Roman Catholic clergy failed to take action to sanction Rev. Nicola Corradi, the 82-year old priest arrested in late November on charges of sexually abusing deaf children, despite knowing of Carradi’s alleged exploits, according to an Argentine prosecutor.

    At least 24 students of the Antonio Provolo Institute for the hearing impaired, in the Mendoza province of Argentina, sent the Pope a letter in 2014 naming Corradi as a rapist, but the Pope only acknowledged the letter this year, the Belfast Telegraph reported. Prosecutors in the case expect more victims to come forward and have argued that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was told about the allegations.

    Carradi had been reassigned from his post in Italy to Pope Francis’ native country of Argentina, where students say they were subjected to sexual abuse. "They always said it was a game: 'Let’s go play, let’s go play' and they would take us to the girls’ bathroom," one student told AP.

    Pope Francis
    © AP Photo/ Filippo Monteforte, pool
    Pope Francis Warns Bishops Ignoring Child Sexual Abuse to Be Sacked

    Four employees working at the institute, including 55 year-old priest Horacio Corbacho, were taken into custody along with Carradi. Police discovered $34,000 in Carradi’s apartment at the time of arrest.

    The victims’ families claim that Vatican leaders knew about Carradi’s abuses as early as 2009. At the time, Carradi was publicly accused of assaulting students at the Provolo Institute in Italy.

    On multiple occasions Pope Francis spoke of the Roman Catholic Church’s "zero tolerance" policy, but critics point out the Pope’s failure to sanction Carradi and his henchmen is abysmally inconsistent with the policy.

    Tags:
    Pedophile, accusations, Roman Catholic Church, Nicola Carradi, Pope Francis, Argentina
      arpito
      Lies from Soros and his ilk to trying to smear the catholic church's leader. Notice the double talk and insinuation? "victims’ families claim that Vatican leaders knew about Carradi’s abuses" - that somehow became the headline about the Pope being an accomplice. Pope Francis is famous for his integrity. The Je'ws are spreading this false propaganda because he stood up for Palestine many times.
