Register
18:16 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Police search a car and passengers at a checkpoint in Cartagena, Colombia on September 24, 2016

    Number of Kidnappings in Colombia Down by 92% Since 2000 - Special Police Unit

    © AFP 2016/ LUIS ROBAYO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    The number of people kidnapped in Colombia has decreased by 92 percent since the beginning of 2000, Fernando Murillo, the counter-kidnapping police force's chief, said on Wednesday.

    Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Peace Puts Colombia on Cusp of Resurgence, Hemisphere to Benefit - US Vice President Biden
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Police have attributed the "historic shift" to improved security and the November peace deal signed by the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group, the BBC broadcaster reported.

    Only 188 people were abducted this year, Gen. Murillo stated, adding that the FARC had not carried out kidnappings in 2016.

    According to Murillo, 88 percent of the kidnappings in 2016 were committed by "common criminals." A further 11 percent were carried out by organized crime gangs and 1 percent by Colombia's second-largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

    The FARC rebel group was established in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. Since then, military confrontation between FARC and the Colombian government have resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 people. The group had been notorious for kidnapping soldiers and police officers and holding them hostage and carrying out large-scale kidnappings of civilians for ransom.

    After four years of peace talks, in November the two sides signed a peace deal ending 52 years of armed conflict.

    Related:

    Bolivia Suspends Operations of Airline After its Plane Crashes in Colombia
    59 Colombia Plane Crash Victims Identified, Authorities Say
    Colombia Holds Ceremony in Commemoration of Killed Football Players
    Tags:
    kidnapping, police, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Erdogan
    Erdogan's Blame Game
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok