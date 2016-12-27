A Violent Christmas in Mexico: 6 Decapitated Heads Found, 16 Killed Over Holiday

Another 16 were killed in several incidents involving gun violence on December 25, according to police reports.
Seven people were shot when a gunman broke into a house in the southern state of Guerrero, where a family and a married couple who were their guests were gathering to celebrate Christmas. Three members of the family were police officers. After a preliminary investigation, the police came to conclusion that the gunner, who was likely motivated by revenge, aimed to kill only one person, but ended up killing witnesses, too.
Nine more people were reported killed in Chihuahua state in the north. According to reports, five of the nine, including three women, were tortured first. One man's dismembered remains were discovered in an abandoned trunk. The police link the murders with drug gang wars.
The US State Department issued a long-term travel warning on Mexico in April, recommending that Americans avoid or consider the risk of travel to that country. The warning puts Mexico on a list with countries like North Korea, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i've been here a year and have travelled all over Mexico and have never witnessed or experienced any violence. If you don't go out late at night looking for hookers and drugs, you'll be fine. Don't believe the hype. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ha! naive Socialist! It's because in most parts it doesn't happen on daylight, but it certainly happens everywhere. You're a foreigner, you may very well live in the same street of a drug dealer and you don't notice; these people know how to handle their profile where they do not have the definite advantage.
American Socialist
Andres
By the way, only 50 000 dead people dwarfs reality, it's waaay a lot more amount of casualties, CNN and their kind would have reported a higher number. Don't understand Sputnik's editorial policies.