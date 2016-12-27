Register
06:32 GMT +327 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Mexican Federal personnel police

    A Violent Christmas in Mexico: 6 Decapitated Heads Found, 16 Killed Over Holiday

    © AFP 2016/ JULIO CESAR AGUILAR
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    230002

    Christmas turned out to be quite gruesome in Mexico this year, with six decapitated heads discovered in western part of the country and 16 more people killed in separate incidents in Mexico during the holiday.

    Mexico Firework Explosion
    © Twitter/Lalo Gonzalez
    Mexico's San Pablito Fireworks Blast Death Toll Grows to 29
    The Six heads were found in Mexico's Michoacan state, according to the state prosecutor's office. The police have not been able to identify the victims or find their bodies. It is possible that the six people were murdered in connection with the rampant criminal drug activity in the region.

    Another 16 were killed in several incidents involving gun violence on December 25, according to police reports.

    Seven people were shot when a gunman broke into a house in the southern state of Guerrero, where a family and a married couple who were their guests were gathering to celebrate Christmas. Three members of the family were police officers. After a preliminary investigation, the police came to conclusion that the gunner, who was likely motivated by revenge, aimed to kill only one person, but ended up killing witnesses, too.

    Nine more people were reported killed in Chihuahua state in the north. According to reports, five of the nine, including three women, were tortured first. One man's dismembered remains were discovered in an abandoned trunk. The police link the murders with drug gang wars.

    Court
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Indicts 20 Mad Stone Bloods Gang Members, Associates in State of Virginia
    Five years ago, Mexico's former president Felipe Calderon began using military forces to fight drug gangs, whose activity has turned Mexico into one of the most dangerous countries in the world, according to some reports. Since then, some 50,000 people have been killed. Abductions and murders are quite common in many Mexican cities, with Ciudad Juarez bearing the status of the most violent of Mexican cities, and Acapulco, Guerrero state, lagging just slightly behind.

    The US State Department issued a long-term travel warning on Mexico in April, recommending that Americans avoid or consider the risk of travel to that country. The warning puts Mexico on a list with countries like North Korea, Afghanistan, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

    Related:

    US Offers Over 48Mln Acres in Gulf of Mexico for Offshore Drilling
    Fitch Revises Outlook for Mexico From Stable to Negative After Trump's Win
    US State Department Warns Americans to Exercise Caution if Traveling to Mexico
    Tags:
    Christmas, Drug war, murder, violence, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i've been here a year and have travelled all over Mexico and have never witnessed or experienced any violence. If you don't go out late at night looking for hookers and drugs, you'll be fine. Don't believe the hype.
    • Reply
      Andres
      Ha! naive Socialist! It's because in most parts it doesn't happen on daylight, but it certainly happens everywhere. You're a foreigner, you may very well live in the same street of a drug dealer and you don't notice; these people know how to handle their profile where they do not have the definite advantage.

      By the way, only 50 000 dead people dwarfs reality, it's waaay a lot more amount of casualties, CNN and their kind would have reported a higher number. Don't understand Sputnik's editorial policies.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 Plane in Black Sea
    National Tragedy: Deadly Crash of Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 in Black Sea
    National Pain
    Sharing the Pain
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok