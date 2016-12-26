Crashed Plane With Brazil Football Players Had Overweight

BOGOTA (Sputnik) — The crashed plane that was carrying the Brazilian Chapecoense Real football team, was flying with overweight, Freddy Bonilla, the air safety chief for Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, said.

Earlier in December, Bonilla said that the crashed aircraft had had a fuel deficiency.

The aircraft "exceeded its maximum allowable weight of 41.9 tonnes," Bonilla said presenting the report on the plane crash.

The plane, operated by the Bolivian Lamia airline, was carrying 77 people including the Brazilian football team when it crashed on November 29 in northwestern Colombia. A total of six people, including three football players, survived the crash.

The Bolivian authorities have accused the leadership of the airline for the tragedy and detained the owner of the LaMia carrier, Gustavo Vargas Gamboa.