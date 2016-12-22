At Least Dozen Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Argentina

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The clashes occurred on Wednesday near the Jujuy Federal Court building, where the verdict against Milagro Sala, a leader of the Tupac Amaru neighborhood association, part of the Association of State Workers of Jujuy, was supposed to be announced, El Telegrafo said.

La represión en Jujuy es el ensayo de lo que @mauriciomacri junto con Gerardo Morales pretenden instalar en Argentina. #LiberenAMilagro pic.twitter.com/hiTMdUZYRL — Gabriel Mariotto (@gabmariotto) December 21, 2016

La provincia de Jujuy es hoy escenario de los peores experimentos represivos de la derecha argentina. pic.twitter.com/A4C8xHU5lD — Martín Sabbatella (@Sabbatella) December 21, 2016

​​People were demonstrating in support of Sala in front of the court building.

Sala was arrested in January over alleged incitement to commit crimes and prepare riots.

According to El Telegrafo, because witnesses were not present to testify on Wednesday, the announcement of the verdict could be made later this month.