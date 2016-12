MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The Brazilian R7 news portal reported on Friday that the criminals planned to contaminate water supply stations of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the media outlet, police detained some 15 members of the Jundallah criminal group before the beginning of the Olympic Games.

If Brazilian court pledges them guilty, the detained would be the first people convicted under the country's newly adopted counterterrorism legislation, the website added.

Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro hosted the 2016 Summer Olympic Games on August 5-21 and will host the 2016 Paralympics on September 7-18.