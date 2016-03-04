Brazil President Holds Emergency Meeting Following Predecessor's Arrest

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday convened an emergency meeting of the Cabinet ministers following the detention and interrogation by the police of her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, media reported.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, police raided the former leader’s house and took him for questioning as part of a huge graft probe into the national oil company's Petrobras activities.

According to the Mexican Excelsior newspaper, Brazilian Presidential Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, the government's cabinet minister in charge of legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, and Justice Minister Wellington Lima took part in the meeting.

Brazilian federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima confirmed earlier that the authorities had sufficient evidence of criminal activities of the former president.

Brazil-based Petrobras company became a subject to a corruption scandal last year, after it was revealed that several functionaries signed contracts and received for that a 3 percent commission of the contract amount. These funds were further used to bribe politicians and officials. According to the Brazilian authorities, overpricing and bribery brought to the masterminds about $3.8 billion.