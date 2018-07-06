Belgium Soars Ahead After De Bruyne Scores 2-0 in World Cup Match Against Brazil

The match between Belgian and Brazilian players starts in the city of Kazan on Friday at 09:00 PM local time (06:00 PM GMT). The winner of the game will advance to the semi-finals in order to face the French team, which crushed Uruguay 2-0 earlier in the day.

The match has begun with a series of fierce strikes by both teams and during a Belgian attack in the game’s 13th minute, Chadli made a complicated strike and Fernandinho scored an own goal, putting Belgium ahead, 1-0.

However, Belgium is proceeding to put the pressure on the Brazilian players and after a swift attack, Kevin De Bruyne scored the second goal in 32nd minute.

Despite their efforts, Brazilian players could not successfully respond during the first time, as their charges met strong opposition from Belgium.

​​In the round of 16, Belgium secured the upper hand against Japan, winning 3-2, while five-time World Cup winners Brazil bested team Mexico 2-0.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.