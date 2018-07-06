Baby Boy in Kazan Named Lionel After World Cup Match With Messi's Argentina

Lionel is an uncommon baby name in Russia.
"In Kazan, a couple has named their baby Lionel as a tribute to Argentine footballer Messi," the mayor's office said via its official website.
A graffiti depicting the 31-year-old football star was painted in Kazan, outside the hotel where Argentina was staying, ahead of the team's arrival in the city.
Later on Friday, Kazan, almost 450 miles east of Moscow, will host its last World Cup match, with five-time champions Brazil taking on Belgium in the quarter-finals.
