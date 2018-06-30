Register
22:27 GMT +330 June 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Argentina Head Coach Jorge Sampaoli After World Cup Match With France. 2018

Head Coach Sampaoli Unsure About Future With Argentina After World Cup Defeat

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
Kazan
Get short URL
0 0 0

KAZAN (Sputnik) - Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Saturday that there was nothing he could say regarding his future with the team after they were defeated 4-3 by France in Kazan on Saturday and crashed out of the World Cup.

“It is a very painful defeat, we did everything we could today. The players gave their all on the pitch, but could not achieve the result [they wanted] in Russia. I am also upset, I am also confused. But today there is [nothing] I can say regarding my future with Argentina,” Sampaoli told journalists.

He added that it was hard to play against a team as quick as France and that there were mistakes the South American side made, but it is hard to analyze them at the moment.

READ MORE: FIFA: Fair Play Rule Better Than Drawing Lots to Decide Group Positions

The head coach also stated that the team did its best for captain Lionel Messi to fully reveal his potential.

"We had enough time to prepare for the World Cup, we were hoping to advance further than the round of 16, but we failed to do so… We had the best player in the world and we wanted to do everything for the team to benefit from it. We did everything for Messi to be able to fully show himself," Sampaoli said, expressing his gratitude to the team.

Messi, who turned 31 on Sunday, made his debut for Argentina in 2005 and has since played 128 games, scoring a total of 65 goals.

Previously, there were reports that Argentina players voted for Sampaoli to be sacked as the team's head coach after their grievous 3-0 loss to Croatia at the group stage.

Argentina Midfielder Mascherano Retires From International Football

While  Sampaoli is still unaware of his future, Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from the national team following the defeat to the French players.

“It is time to say goodbye,” the 34-year-old told the TyC Sports channel shortly after the game.

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, comforts Argentina's Lionel Messi after France's 4:3 victory in the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina, at the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia, June 30, 2018
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
AD10S Leo? Twitter Debating Mbappe 'Ending' Messi's Career After France's Win
Mascherano, who had made his international debut in 2001 and with 147 appearances, becoming the most capped player in Argentina’s history, made the decision after Argentina had lost the round of 16 game in Kazan 4-3, being eliminated from the tournament. France will play with the winner of the Uruguay — Portugal game in the quarter-final.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Head Coach Sampaoli Undecided on Argentina’s Starting Lineup for France Game
AD10S Leo? Twitter Debating Mbappe 'Ending' Messi's Career After France's Win
Brace by Mbappe Helps France Defeat Argentina 4-3, Make it to Quarter-Finals
Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi, Russia, Argentina
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse