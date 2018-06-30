Head Coach Sampaoli Unsure About Future With Argentina After World Cup Defeat

KAZAN (Sputnik) - Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Saturday that there was nothing he could say regarding his future with the team after they were defeated 4-3 by France in Kazan on Saturday and crashed out of the World Cup.

“It is a very painful defeat, we did everything we could today. The players gave their all on the pitch, but could not achieve the result [they wanted] in Russia. I am also upset, I am also confused. But today there is [nothing] I can say regarding my future with Argentina,” Sampaoli told journalists.

He added that it was hard to play against a team as quick as France and that there were mistakes the South American side made, but it is hard to analyze them at the moment.

The head coach also stated that the team did its best for captain Lionel Messi to fully reveal his potential.

"We had enough time to prepare for the World Cup, we were hoping to advance further than the round of 16, but we failed to do so… We had the best player in the world and we wanted to do everything for the team to benefit from it. We did everything for Messi to be able to fully show himself," Sampaoli said, expressing his gratitude to the team.

Messi, who turned 31 on Sunday, made his debut for Argentina in 2005 and has since played 128 games, scoring a total of 65 goals.

Previously, there were reports that Argentina players voted for Sampaoli to be sacked as the team's head coach after their grievous 3-0 loss to Croatia at the group stage.

Argentina Midfielder Mascherano Retires From International Football

While Sampaoli is still unaware of his future, Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from the national team following the defeat to the French players.

“It is time to say goodbye,” the 34-year-old told the TyC Sports channel shortly after the game.

Mascherano, who had made his international debut in 2001 and with 147 appearances, becoming the most capped player in Argentina’s history, made the decision after Argentina had lost the round of 16 game in Kazan 4-3, being eliminated from the tournament. France will play with the winner of the Uruguay — Portugal game in the quarter-final.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.