AD10S Leo? Twitter Debating Mbappe 'Ending' Messi's Career After France's Win

As soon as Argentina equalized the score for the first time in the much-anticipated France-Argentine match - and even more so after France ultimately snatched its 4-3 win - social media nearly burst at the seams with arrays of hilarious memes and gif-images just as dynamic as the clash itself.

19 year-old Kylian Mbappe is one of the unquestionable faves and a central hero of Twitter users’ admiring posts; his impeccable running efforts couldn’t have gone unnoticed either:

Vous avez pas l’impression que les jambes de Mbappé commencent au niveau de ses aisselles? #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/K2wEUl5Vk0 — Wanzo® 🇸🇳🇧🇷 (@walidyactine) 30 июня 2018 г.

Lionel Messi’s fans, meanwhile, appear to resemble those, who take his personality and performance with a pinch of salt:

… and most surely, the question of whether this has indeed been Messi’s last World Cup has struck a nerve:

"Did you know Messi also stars in the famous TV show Narcos?" one user asked, accompanying his rhetorical question with a funny gif:

Did you know Messi also stars in the famous TV show Narcos? 😂😂😂 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/YRZxZpWqVp — The Real Kakistocrat (@RealAfroTrump) 30 июня 2018 г.

Meanwhile, one user even suggested that Messi might have preferred to escape post-match publicity:

Some tended to mourn, although tongue-in-cheek, Argentina quitting the quest for a World Cup title:

Argentina who was cheering was defeated.. The walls of France were expensive. #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/DrcIlSsq5V — Sound_Cast＠follow back (@cast_sound) 30 июня 2018 г.

References to Diego Maradona’s vivid mannerisms are naturally in abundance:

#FRAARG

The way Argentina is going. I can see diago maradona going in hospital. pic.twitter.com/UUtfwaVsmk — Hassan Ahmed (@5664hassan) 30 июня 2018 г.

One user suggested mid-way through the match that Maradona had presumably opted for some doping, thereby playing upon the recent jokes about over Maradona’s dubious "white powder" bags.

The match’s s top players and the stands even featured in a number of photoshopped collages, whereas some stuck to their own emotions as they were watching the bout:

Moi depuis la 1ère jusqu'a la 90ème minute de ce match #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/pMwKAafduh — Ok (@NASAINSPACE) 30 июня 2018 г.

‘When you say aloud "Go, another goal", that you forget to specify "for France" and that Di Maria scores a goal’

Quand tu dis à haute voix "Allez, un autre but", que tu oublies de préciser "pour la France" et que Di Maria marque un but…#FRAARG #CDM2018 pic.twitter.com/ujQuDn5esO — Mandine ⬆ (@BlackNet54_) 30 июня 2018 г.

One user recalled Gollum from J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium in connection with Di Maria’s goal:

Some users naturally indulged in speculations over the use of the VAR automated referee system in this match, concluding that it is biased in favor of Europeans:

#FRA Has such a strong support from the referees in this #WorldCup.

VAR seems to be an invention only for European teams. South Americans play against 12men in every game.#FRAARG — Hѕη Ƙнη (@A_NervousSystem) 30 июня 2018 г.

In the upcoming quater-finals, France will play the winner of today's match between Uruguay and Portugal.