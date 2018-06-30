Griezmann Scores the First Goal of the France-Argentina Matchup

Argentina faces group C winners France in their round of 16 match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Kazan at 17:00 local time [14:00 GMT].

"The real World Cup starts now," President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet said.

Antoine Griezmann has scored the first goal of the France-Argentina matchup in the 13th minute of the game.

Mbappe showed incredible speed in the final third to break away from the Argentines to win a penalty. Griezmann coolly scored from the spot.

#UPDATE: Antoine Griezmann puts France 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot against Argentina in the last 16 of the #WorldCup after Kylian Mbappe was bunded over in the area#ARGFRA @AFPphoto pic.twitter.com/kaDdfI7yat — AFP Sport (@AFP_Sport) 30 июня 2018 г.

​The teams have not faced each other in a World Cup since 1978, when Argentina won, 2-1 in the group phase. The squads last played in a friendly game in February 2009 in Marseilles.

The best pre-match joke is a tweet of the Kazan "Rubin." Messi and his "Barcelona" in Kazan really were not that lucky.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.