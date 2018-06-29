Kazan Meets Messi With His Graffiti Portrait

KAZAN (Sputnik) - A graffiti depicting Argentina striker and captain Lionel Messi was painted outside the Ramada hotel where his side will arrive in the next few hours and where they will be staying, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Graffiti artists are currently putting the finishing touches to the mural adorning the wall of the Kazan Regional Communication Center of The Gorky Railway that faces the inner courtyard of the Ramada hotel. Thus, Ronaldo and Messi, two world-famous footballers, have "settled" for a long time in the hotel.

Все, граффити с Лео Месси готово. pic.twitter.com/Xche3SY8nD — БИЗНЕС Online (@Businessgazeta) 29 июня 2018 г.

Argentina will face France in their round of 16th match in Kazan on Saturday.

In 2017, a mural of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was painted outside the hotel, as Portugal were staying there during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia. After hosting the round of 16 match on Saturday, Kazan will also host a quarter-final on July 7.