South Korea Forward Son Says Cried After 2-1 Defeat to Mexico

KAZAN (Sputnik) - South Korea forward Son Heung-min said on Tuesday that he was so upset after his team lost 2-1 to Mexico in their second Group F match that he could not help crying.

“It is a big honor for me to play at the World Cup. I imagine the South Korean people do not want to lose. I was very upset after the previous match [against Mexico], we played well, but we could not get a good result, so I cried,” Son told journalists.

South Korea lost their first two group-stage matches and are bottom of Group F with no points. Their last group match against reigning champions Germany will take place at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

