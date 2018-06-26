Merkel Says Cannot Attend Germany's World Cup Match Against South Korea in Kazan

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that she would not be able to attend Germany's FIFA World Cup match against South Korea in the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday.

"Because of the parliamentary week, I will not be able to attend the match in Kazan," Merkel said, adding that she hoped Germany would qualify for the knockout stage.

On June 10, Merkel said that she was not ruling out a possible trip to the World Cup in Russia if her schedule permits.

Defending champions Germany are currently second in their group behind Mexico, who will play third-placed Sweden in the other Group F match on Wednesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.