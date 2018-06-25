'Something Went Wrong': Poland Squad Feels Suppressed Over 3-0 Loss to Colombia

KAZAN (Sputnik) - Poland head coach Adam Nawalka apologized on Sunday for his side's crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Colombia in the Group H match, which eliminated Poland from the FIFA World Cup.

Colombia opened the scoring late in the first half through defender Yerry Mina. Radamel Falcao doubled Colombia's lead in the 70th minute with a clinical finish and Juan Cuadrado made the game safe with 15 minutes to go.

"We played as well as we could. We lost to a strong team. The game was equal until the first goal. We changed our scheme of play, started

Colombia Defeats Poland 3-0: Chance for FIFA World Cup Playoff Looms

Adam Nawalka also said that his side was well-prepared physically and was not affected by the hot weather in Sunday's knockout defeat to Colombia in Kazan, however, had lost to the better team.

“I don’t think that the heat affected us. Physically we were well-prepared, but our opponent was better. That is why we couldn’t match them,” Nawalka told reporters at the post-match press conference late on Sunday.

World Cup - Group H - Poland vs Colombia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 24

In turn, Poland midfielder Maciej Rybus said that the team had played well for 15 minutes against Colombia in Sunday's Group H match, but then something "went wrong" with their opponents punishing Poland with three unanswered goals.

"Today we've played against a very good team. A better team than we are… We played well for the first 15 minutes and then something went wrong and the opponent punished us," Rybus told journalists on Sunday.

"We'll be preparing for the next match, we want to win. We understand that we won't be able to make it into the knockout stage but we have to play for our fans and give them a little to cheer about. It's well-understood that everyone is upset, we are too. It's a pity that we've lost two games," Rybus said.

World Cup - Group H - Poland vs Colombia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 24

FC Bayern Munich and Poland star striker Robert Lewandowski said that a lack of technical and tactical skills has caused Poland's downfall as they lost to Colombia in Kazan on Sunday.

"Colombia were better than us as a team, both technically and tactically. We couldn’t do anything. They were so much better, so ahead of us. We lacked skills. They are the strongest team that we faced over the past few years. Even Germany and Portugal were easier to play against,” Lewandowski told journalists late on Sunday.

World Cup - Group H - Poland vs Colombia - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 24

The Poland captain added that his side only had themselves to blame for exiting the tournament and they should have played better in their opening match against Senegal.