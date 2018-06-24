Colombia Manages to Score First Goal in Match Against Poland in 1st Half

Poland lost their first World Cup Group H encounter against Senegal 2-1, while Colombia was defeated by Japan by the same scoreline.

Colombia's defender Yerry Mina has scored the first goal in the 40th minute of the match against Poland in the Russian city of Kazan, with both teams struggling to make it to the playoff stage of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Both teams lost their first games in Group H, with Poland being defeated by Senegal and Colombia by Japan.

Poland will play their final match of the group stage against Japan on June 28, with Colombia set to face Senegal on the same day.

