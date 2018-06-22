English Fan Invited to Stay at Tatarstan Following His Online Posts About Kazan

KAZAN, June 22 (Sputnik) - The State Tourism Committee of Russia's Tatarstan Republic invited English fan Justin Walley, who was so impressed by the republic's capital Kazan that he said he wanted to stay there, to meet with the committee head, Sergei Ivanov, the committee said Friday.

"Is there any chance I can stay in Kazan after the World Cup and get a job in the city's tourism department? Please," Walley posted on Twitter.

He also said via the social network that he loved just everything about Kazan — from the free train that brought him there to local fast food and the night views of the city, situated almost 450 miles east of Moscow.

"This attitude of the guest has not been left without attention: his enthusiasm was noticed by the State Tourism Committee of Tatarstan, and now Justin is invited to a personal meeting with the chairman of the committee Sergei Ivanov. We are always happy to see genuine interest in our republic and we always have a lot of work for enthusiastic and industrious people," the committee's press service said.

Russia's first World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played across 11 cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.