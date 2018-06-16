Ex-French President Sarkozy Says 'Fantastic Atmosphere' at FIFA World Cup

"I am happy for Russians who got such a wonderful… opportunity to host the World Cup. I visited Moscow yesterday, today I'm in Kazan, the atmosphere is fantastic," Sarkozy said as quoted by the press service.
According to the message published by the press service, Sarkozy said that the World Cup was an "amazing event" and football helped "uniting people" during his meeting with Tatarstan Republic’s President Rustam Minnikhanov.
READ MORE: Eyes on the Price: Germany in High Spirits Ahead of World Cup Match With Mexico
"We'll try to make all the teams, fans and guests feel Russian warmth and hospitality," Minnikhanov said.
The games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities till July 15, with the 45,000-seater Kazan Arena set to host six matches, including a quarter-final.
All comments
Show new comments (0)