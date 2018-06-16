France Defeats Australia 2-1 as Griezmann, Pogba Score Amid VAR System Debut

The Video Assistant Referee system was used for the first time in World Cup history on Saturday, when France were awarded a penalty against Australia in Russia's city of Kazan.

France has won 2-1 against Australia due to own goal after a strike by star midfielder Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

Almost immediately after French central forward Antoine Griezmann had scored a goal from penalty, the referee from Uruguay awarded another penalty to Australia, with Mile Jedinak equalizing the score.

Pogba's goal to make it 2-1, goal line technology was needed for this one. #WorldCup #FRAAUS



The penalty was awarded with the help of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which is being tested at the World Cup in Russia for the first time. It was previously used in Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga.

After Australia's goal, Griezmann was replaced with striker Olivier Giroud.

On June 21, France will play against Peru in Yekaterinburg, while Australia will take on Denmark in Samara the same day.