Register
20:56 GMT +328 June 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Fans ahead of England-Belgium match in Kaliningrad

British Fans Still Outnumbered but Hopeful Ahead of Face-Off With Belgium

© Sputnik / Maud Start
Kaliningrad
Get short URL
0 0 0

In Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad, fans are accumulating and they’re raring to go. It’s England versus Belgium, on a hot afternoon, and everyone’s dressed up to the nines. Face paint melting off their faces, this motley crew is a medley of red, white and yellow.

By Maud Start — It is blatantly obvious which fans have arrived specifically for this match, crossing the border with Poland this morning, and who has been tailing their team around Russia for the previous two matches. The former looks a little more bedraggled from the endless partying, and a slight funk of unwashed socks lurks about them. Still, spirits are high in all camps, as both Belgium and England have already secured themselves a place in the Round of 16.

READ MORE: Patriotic, or Crazy? – England’s Now Fourth Favorite to Win the World Cup

We collected up some of the happiest supporters and asked them a few questions regarding their fandom.

Fans ahead of England-Belgium match in Kaliningrad
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Fans ahead of England-Belgium match in Kaliningrad

What do you think is the ratio of England to Belgium supporters here now?

Liam, Tipton West Midlands: It’s about 70%/30% I would say. That’s 70% to Belgium.

Is this your first World Cup?

Liam, Tipton West Midlands: No, this is our third World Cup.

And what’s been the best so far?

Football fans in the Red Square in Moscow
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Brits 'Don't Want to Go to Work' - They Want to Fly to Moscow
Liam, Tipton West Midlands: This one. Definitely this one. Something to do with the friendliness. No trouble. There was a bit of scaremongering, but we’re very happy about the way it’s turned out. We have two Russian lads here from Spartak Moscow; we’re having a crack about the premier league. It’s brilliant!

What do you think the result is going to be today?

Liam, Tipton West Midlands: I think we will win against Belgium, 2 — 1. Play Senegal, and I think we will beat Brazil in the final. We’re coming back for the final, we’ve got tickets!

Do you have any anecdotes from your World Cup so far?

Chris Peacock, Liverpool: No not really. But I’d like to give a big shout-out to my nan back in Britain. I missed her birthday. Big shout-out to Betty Hollocks, hang in there!

(I think those lads were having me on with those names.)

Fans ahead of England-Belgium match in Kaliningrad
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Fans ahead of England-Belgium match in Kaliningrad

If you could redesign the England football strip, how would you do it?

Charlie, East London: I would add another lion. Make it four.

Creative, thanks Charlie.

Shay, East London
© Photo : Maud Start
Shay, East London

Do you have any lucky-charms that you use to ensure that England win?

Shay, East London: Yeah, me being there. I am the lucky charm. I bring the passion to the team, I’m helping them out. I was actually following Nigeria to be honest. Repping them. Unfortunately, we are out, so obviously I’m supporting my home country now. But we’re going win today, 100% top the group. Football is coming home!

Titus, Belgium
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Titus, Belgium

That’s a nice hat! What does it represent?

Titus, Belgium: It is a particle! It represents an atomic particle!

Thanks Titus!

Alan Hardy, Nottingham, England
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Alan Hardy, Nottingham, England

What do you think is the ratio of England to Belgium supporters here now?

Alan Hardy, Nottingham, England: Well, I put it on Twitter earlier that I think it is about 10/1 in favor of Belgium. Which I’m amazed about, because it’s normally England that swamp everybody.

Post Match Panama
© Sputnik / Maud Start
Everyone is a Winner at FIFA World Cup 2018
I don’t know why they’re not doing that today. I’ve never seen England play Belgium, and I didn’t realize they were so patriotic. It’s fantastic! I’m expecting all the England supporters to turn up shortly.

Do you have any anecdotes from the World Cup so far?

Alan Hardy, Nottingham, England: We’ve only arrive today. We drove over from Poland. But it feels great. It feels almost like it did in Brazil. It has a great party atmosphere. All the locals are really helpful.

Any issues getting over the border from Poland?

Alan Hardy, Nottingham, England: Not really. The biggest issue was getting over the Polish border, which we didn’t expect. We expected them to allow us through fairly easily, and the Russians to be very through. But there were no issues. It took us a couple of hours, but it was fine.
We came over with some Russian guys, who actually had some lyrics for the national anthem, and all the England songs. So, all the locals are supporting England, which is fantastic!

Cheers Alan, but here’s proof that not ALL the locals are supporting England!

READ MORE: Provincial to Urban, a FIFA 2018 World Cup Excursion

Tags:
football, football fans, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Kalinigrad, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse