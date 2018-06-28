Football Fans Arriving at Stadium in Kaliningrad For England-Belgium Match

The Three Lions will face Belgium, who have also already qualified for the last 16, in Kaliningrad at 9:00 pm local time (6:00 GMT) in a match that will decide which of the two teams wins Group G.

England blew Panama away 6-1 in their second Group G match and sealed their place in the round of 16 having beaten Tunisia 2-1 in their first match at the World Cup in Russia.

Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia in the second match of the group round in Moscow became the game with the most scored goals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Previously, Belgium triumphed over Panama with three goals.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

