Spain, Morocco Keep Apace With Each Other at World Cup Match in Kaliningrad

The FIFA World Cup Group B match between 2010 World Cup champion Spain and Morocco is taking place at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

Thought Morocco took the lead 15 minutes after the beginning of the match, Spain recouped itself five minutes later.

Morocco is currently bottom of their group, after failing to gain any points following their first two matches at the tournament, first losing to Iran 1-0 and then to reigning European champions Portugal by the same scoreline.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW