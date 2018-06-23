Kosovo-Born Shaqiri Denies Political Message in His Gestures Towards Serbians

Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland’s national team repeatedly made a gesture that resembled Albania’s Eagle after each goal the team scored against their Serbian adversaries.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, two Switzerland players, both having Albanian roots, have been captured repeatedly making a specific gesture — crossing their palms on their chest to resemble an eagle from an Albanian flag. While Xhaka was born in Switzerland to Albanian parents, Shaqiri was born in Kosovo (which Serbia considers its territory), also to Albanian parents.

© Sputnik / Григорий Сысоев Switzerland Beats Serbia's Tough Squad 2-1 to Secure Chance for Round of 16

However, after the game, Shaqiri told journalist that there was no political message in his gestures.

"I don't want to give it much attention. When you score a goal, emotions always take the better of you, so I haven't put anything special in this gesture," he told reporters.

"As for our performance at the World Cup, we go on well, one step after another," he added.

Switzerland national team scored a 2-1 victory against Serbia Friday in a game that took place in Kaliningrad. Shaqiri scored the final goal on 90-th minute, after which the cameras caught him going the infamous gesture.