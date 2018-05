The Kaliningrad stadium, also known as Arena Baltika, was built especially for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is now ready to accommodate fans of the most anticipated sporting event of the year.

The first World Cup in Russia will be held from June 14 to July 15 in 11 cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.

Teams from Croatia and Nigeria (June 16), Serbia and Switzerland (June 22), Spain and Morocco (June 25), England and Belgium (June 28) will play matches in Kaliningrad