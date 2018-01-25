Free English Language Courses Open in Kaliningrad Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Free English language courses for representatives from the hospitality, security and health sectors are opening in Kaliningrad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the press service of the regional government said on Tuesday. In the end all the trainees will receive special certificates.

The courses are meant to teach individuals how to respond correctly to the questions of foreign guests and, if necessary, promptly provide assistance and support to them. The methodology takes into account the experience of the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the press service specified.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.