Free English Language Courses Open in Kaliningrad Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Free English language courses for representatives from the hospitality, security and health sectors are opening in Kaliningrad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the press service of the regional government said on Tuesday. In the end all the trainees will receive special certificates.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, 2018. The matches will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. The opening match between the national teams of Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
