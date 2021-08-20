Register
06:21 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE In this June 25, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seated after his meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington

    Ex-Afghan Ambassador to UK: Washington 'Installed' Ghani, So US Must Share Blame for Unfolding Chaos

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083650728_0:287:3072:2015_1200x675_80_0_0_ef68cb6228fd3d55248a5bd366f94a0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202108201083662470-ex-afghan-ambassador-to-uk-washington-installed-ghani-so-us-must-share-blame-for-unfolding-chaos/

    In the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani’s sudden departure from Afghanistan, the Islamist group has promised a peaceful transition of power in the country. Is this possible or will the Taliban’s policies become increasingly radical?

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik, Ahmad Wali Massoud, the former ambassador of Afghanistan to the UK, says that the world must wait until the dust settles to see what the Taliban takeover will mean for his country. As it stands, he believes the militants want to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

    Massoud’s brother was legendary Tajik commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and the ex-ambassador is a Special Representative of Ahmad Shah Massoud in Europe. He was also the government spokesperson in Kabul after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, and is now part of the delegation of senior Afghan leaders in Islamabad.

    Sputnik: You were part of the Afghan leaders' delegation on a visit to Islamabad. Do you think the political settlement and talks between the Taliban and prominent Afghan politicians can help secure stability in the country? Is the Taliban indeed looking for a smooth transition of power?

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: Whether the Taliban seeks for a smooth transition of power, we have to wait and see. But of course, if the Taliban and our delegation, our leadership delegation, if they start talking genuinely, eventually, if their intention is to make peace, there are ways and means we can do that.

    Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / -
    Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021.

    There is no doubt that we can stabilise the situation. Not to forget that before we were stuck between the two: on one side, that was Ghani's government, on the other side that was Taliban. Now one is gone - there is us and the Taliban. We hopefully will try to see how exactly we can work out a mechanism on which everybody agrees, and then we can represent Afghanistan as a whole. And that would really kind of pave the way for a very smooth transition of power.

    Sputnik: How would you assess Pakistan's role here? Some experts have claimed that the US somehow gave up Afghanistan to Pakistan.

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: It's very essential, of course, we've always said that Pakistan is playing a very vital, pivotal role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan because we are two neighbouring countries, we've got a long border - Pakistan-Afghanistan. Anything could happen, we can affect each other. Therefore, Pakistan's role in bringing peace in Afghanistan is vital, very important, that's why we are here, to meet a sort of direct dialog with Pakistan to see ways and means how exactly we can bring peace to Afghanistan.

    Sputnik: In a statement on the US troop withdrawal, President Biden blamed the Ashraf Ghani government for the chaos and Afghan troops surrendering to the Taliban, also claiming the US gave Afghans every tool to defend themselves and they did not use them. Is that the case? What was the main reason behind the widespread support for the Taliban?

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: Well, let me say, from Ashraf Ghani to his government, to his election, to his leadership, all that belongs to the United States itself, because that was Ashraf Ghani who lived in the United States most of his life. He is Afghan-American. His wife was foreign as well. And he was brought by the Americans to Afghanistan. He was helped by the Americans.

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Ghani Vows Return to Afghanistan to Exact 'Justice' for Afghans, Refutes He Fled With Millions
    He was installed by the Americans as the president to give leadership. Therefore, whatever happens is not the fault of Afghans. It's not the fault of our soldiers, because the people of Afghanistan are very brave. Of course, it's not. It's the fault of political leadership, which was taken by Ghani.

    So when President Biden said that that was Ghani, of course, we do believe, but at the same time, they really have to take some share of responsibility that Ghani got the post from the United States.

    Sputnik: Did the US indeed provide the necessary training and tools?

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: Yes, they did. America invested in the army of Afghanistan billions of dollars, there's no doubt about this. But again, when they invested that money, they expected that a good result would come out. Of course we benefited from that. Our soldiers, our army benefited. But they installed the wrong political leadership, the wrong military leadership as well. So that is why the whole thing fell apart and it's what was expected. Unfortunately that was the case.

    Otherwise, of course, they invested a lot of money and we expected that something would come out. Even the world community thought that there was so much they invested into Afghan army that they could rise against any kind of threat. But nothing like that happened because Ghani was [in charge] of everything.

    In this picture taken on August 1, 2021, Afghan National Army commando forces walk along a road amid ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Enjil district of Herat province
    © AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
    In this picture taken on August 1, 2021, Afghan National Army commando forces walk along a road amid ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Enjil district of Herat province

    Sputnik: If we look at the big picture, what precedent does the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan set for other Islamist groups around the world?

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: Well, let's see, because at the moment there is still a very cloudy situation in Afghanistan. The dust has not settled down. For example, in Kabul, no one knows who's who there. There are different groupings coming, going. It still is difficult to verify who is who there. When the dust settles down, we will know what groups are there, what's their intention, and how many groups are there. All the rest we'll do later.

    Sputnik: Do you expect the Taliban to stand by their promises of no harm towards those who worked for the previous government, women's rights, or will policy gradually radicalise after a political settlement?

    Ahmad Wali Massoud: Well, let's see, again so far we have to wait. I mean, there have been some wrongdoings - we know in Kabul, we know people, all of that we know. But we do not want to jump to conclusions that from the beginning they are really bad. Let's see. When what they say, what they promise that they will not harm, let’s see. In a few days time, in a few weeks time we can really get it.

    But right now at this moment we have seen pictures of Kabul, how people are fearful, that they even run at the plane with everything they want to save, they run for their life. That has been the case - that they are fearful, and that fear, wherever it comes from, it means they think ‘a new government has come here, somebody has taken over by force’, so they are fearful. Let's see what happens in a few days time, whether the Taliban will be able to really kind of remove that fear, so people can feel calm and feel secure - that their property, their life, their homes and their children are safe. Or if they do otherwise, then, of course, people will be much more fearful.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Ashraf Ghani, US, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse