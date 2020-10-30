Register
14:45 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Virgin land. Pavlodar Region

    Agriculture is Kazakhstan's New 'Black Gold'

    © Sputnik / Yuriy Kuydin
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080929707_0:555:2048:1707_1200x675_80_0_0_88f192e7de60f78459be1772e669605e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202010301080929222-agriculture-is-kazakhstans-new-black-gold/

    The lack of quality food is now being seen as one of the main impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the alarm not only being sounded by experts from the WHO and WTO, but also by the leaders of world powers such as China.

    According to experts, restrictive measures on food trade entail serious risks, resulting in the agricultural sector now attracting investors on par with the tech industry.

    Kazakhstan managed to prevent a food crisis during its nationwide lockdown, but the rise in prices for both essential and imported goods requires the introduction of new approaches and diversification of the economy.

    We have spoken with Marcia Elizabeth Favale, an investment banker, lecturer at Oxford University's Said Business School, and independent director of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK, a subsidiary of the Baiterek holding) about new economic challenges, investment attractiveness, and the development of Kazakhstan's brand in the era of COVID-19.

    Sputnik: You have been working in investment in Kazakhstan for many years and you are a member of DBK's Board of Directors. How do you see the future of investment in Kazakhstan?

    Marcia Favale: Kazakhstan's future is bright because it is full of opportunities and is evolving! The key is to mobilise the value chain in the country to maximise emerging opportunities. Kazakhstan, even after the financial crisis, was able to keep its investment grade rating and attract investments at a high level. When it comes to investing in a foreign country, many factors affect an investor's final decision - risk premium and political stability are some of the most important considerations.

    First of all, not so long ago elections were held in Kazakhstan, and a new president was elected, which the world watched carefully. Kazakhstan has a stable political situation and can control its public image. Foreign investors see Kazakhstan as a beachhead, a springboard into Central Asia given its stability and geopolitical importance in the region. From this point of view, Kazakhstan is very successful in terms of nation branding.

    A country's socioeconomic situation is also an important consideration. To that end, we need to ask a simple question: how is Kazakhstan perceived by internal and external audiences? Kazakhstan needs to be aware that today domestic interest in policies and procedures is extremely important. Foreign investors and foreign audiences will pay attention to signs about how the local audience feels, how they are cared for, and how they are involved in public affairs. This will affect the country's reputation and an investor's desire to be here. 

    With regard to what a nation can do to improve its investment profile, the best thing a country can do is to balance two things: minimisation of risk and helping investors reduce them. I do not exactly welcome guarantees. With some exceptions, guarantees make investors ignore risk management. Having domestic investors interested in long-term, sustainable development is very important and bodes well for foreign investments.

    Views of Astana
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
    Views of Astana

    We started to prepare for COVID in February at DBK. We tried to consider the risks and foresee how it would affect investments, transactions, and the people who work on our projects and, of course, its social impact.

    This also applies to the entire country. Where does the country see its weaknesses and vulnerability during the pandemic? In Kazakhstan, this vulnerability manifested itself in the supply chain, and was exemplified, for example, in a shortage of medicines. How can we minimise this?

    Maybe it's necessary to invest in e-health and invest in manufacturing pharmaceuticals within Kazakhstan. One of the problems that people have talked about is a lack of doctors. It is clear that doctors are needed not only here and now, but also in the future.

    It may be necessary to invest in medical workers and not just doctors, to introduce certified medical personnel such as physician assistants, dental hygienists, registered nurses, optometrists, people who can work, mobilise, and connect virtually with specialists. Increasing domestic food production and import-substitution will diminish food supply vulnerabilities and perhaps help stabilise prices.

    People living below the poverty line have the least access to medicines, and now food prices are rising. These are all the risks that you have to work with.

    Sputnik: Which industry do you think is the most promising in terms of investment in Kazakhstan?

    Marcia Favale: In my opinion, agriculture is the new "black gold" of Kazakhstan. The nation has a huge territory, despite the harsh climate in some regions. We must invest in agriculture - agrotech in particular- agricultural machinery, agricultural products, technologies that are oriented towards the situation on the ground in Kazakhstan.

    It is at the intersection of agriculture and technology. Let us remember Brazil, where they earlier started investing in innovations in agriculture, became global leaders in agrotech and now private Brazilian companies have become substantially valuable and profitable with enough money to buy public and private companies in America and in Europe. Food security is very important. It is important to think about sustainable agriculture driven by agrotech and innovations.

    Many people in Kazakhstan have a good education and experience. I am sure that if you put money and time into developing technologies, you will become partners with global companies and the country will get a second wave of investment and smart growth.

    Sputnik: Several times you have brought up the significance of developing a country's brand via attracting investments. Will approaches in this area change during and after the pandemic?

    Marcia Favale: The idea of nation branding or country branding, whether before or after COVID, is the same. Foreigners, as well as citizens themselves, must have a positive view of the country. Several components are important: transparency, investment, human capital development, and technological development with a view to productivity gains. 

    As for the pandemic specifically and its impact on the country's image, the experience of some nations has shown that governments must follow recommendations based on scientific research, not deny the impact of what is happening, not hide existing problems, but solve them. 

    For example, there are not enough doctors, there is not enough medication - there are not enough beds for intensive care - well, how can we solve the issue? When you invest in people and take care of them, the economy will recover.

    Central Downtown Astana, Kazakhstan
    © Flickr / Ken & Nyetta
    Central Downtown Astana, Kazakhstan

    The government must also be transparent and consistent: yes, it's true, we don't have enough doctors, but we will tell you what is being done to address this issue. The people will be able to see what measures the government is taking. Thus, part of nation branding is the ability to effectively utilise new platforms and forms of communication - how can technology bring us closer to our audience by presenting information correctly.

    The government needs to protect its narrative design and protect against theme-erosion. You can't have any branding without quality communication. All this being said, it is important to be truthful and protect information from distortion, which is imperative when people can find any information from a different source. Only then can the public trust the authorities and foreign investors see the openness of the system, which improves the country's image.

    Sputnik: You have been an independent director of the Development Bank for 5 years, what is its role in attracting investments and the country's economy? 

    Marcia Favale: The role of the Development Bank is extremely important, and it successfully performs its functions. DBK not only influences the domestic market by supporting and funding domestic industries. It is also a leader in branding because DBK is an investment benchmark.

    As you know, DBK has been successful in issuing bonds. In fact, it brought the country's corporate sector to the bond market in early 2000. Actually, at UBS, where I was head of CEMEA Corporate Bond Research and a managing director, we brought the first eurobond (DBK) to international capital markets. DBK became a benchmark for Kazakhstan. After UBS I went into portfolio management, and I was a hedge fund manager at Brevan Howard and Advent Capital.

    Most recently, DBK issued bonds in KZT with substantial foreign investor interest. Yet again, DBK created an international benchmark for Kazakhstan. These issuances would not have been a success if DBK did not enjoy a strong investment profile internationally. I am proud to have been involved in both.

    One of the most important things that the government must do in addition to promoting industries is to listen to and leverage the investment experience of institutions such as DBK. They are at the forefront of investing in the country's economy and enjoy the support of international investors.

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
    © Sputnik / Vladislav Vodnev
    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kisses the state flag during his inauguration ceremony in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

    During my tenure on the Board of Directors, I have seen a high level of credit, project, and investment analysis. Therefore, the government needs to continue to listen to the opinion of DBK about industries: which industries work, what type of funding is optimal, and what does not work. 

    To sum up, all of the above, the extracting industries - manufacturing, oil, and gas - are linked to the brand of Kazakhstan. Investors are always looking at areas where they believe the highest returns with the lowest risk are seen. Kazakhstan needs to start creating the conditions for development in other industries to attract the interest of both local and foreign investors.

    If we want a diversified, sustainable economy, we need to develop other areas, and this should help investment grow. We need to help local businesses by supporting and changing people's minds so that they prefer to buy goods produced in Kazakhstan.

    The country should stimulate the interests of local businesses and, again, encourage domestic investors to invest in Kazakhstan, not to leave the country or invest in other countries. If Kazakhstan does not need or want to invest in their own industries or support production why would a foreign investor want to invest? 

    I think investing in private businesses that stimulate internal development will create a more sustainable economy. With that we need to focus on improving the value chain, promoting investments in innovation that impact productivity, and the development of human capital.

    Tags:
    agriculture, agriculture, Agriculture, agriculture, agriculture, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse