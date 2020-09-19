Register
05:02 GMT19 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rodrigo Sanchez dLocal

    Fintech Bridging Digital Divide in Emerging Markets Via Innovative Payment Ecosystems - dLocal VP

    dLocal
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080506107_0:0:1224:689_1200x675_80_0_0_d1f4c87f474431cad7f29ffcea8ae77a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202009191080504174-fintech-bridging-digital-divide-in-emerging-markets-via-innovative-payment-ecosystems---dlocal-vp/

    Emerging markets have become a fast-growing conduit for the deployment of innovative solutions aimed a tackling challenges among seemingly disparate payment systems. But a major fintech company founded in 2016 aims to empower consumers and major companies operating in developing economies to do business, namely in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    Sputnik spoke with Mr Rodrigo Sanchez, vice-president of product at dLocal, a fintech unicorn valued at over $1.2bn that focuses on connecting financially disadvantaged people in emerging markets with major eCommerce companies.

    Mr Sanchez began his career at Telefonica, managing numerous telecommunication projects, and later on checkout optimisation and at PayPal and user acquisition at eBay. He holds an Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of California, Berkeley and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in his home country of Uruguay.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us a little about your company and the services it provides? Which technologies does it use in its products and how have they innovated the fintech industry?

    Rodrigo Sanchez: dLocal is a cross-border payment platform whose mission is to close the payments innovation gap between developed and emerging economies. We bring local payment methods and solutions in emerging markets for international and local companies. Our customers usually include merchants from the United States, Europe, China and firms such as Spotify, ZARA, Uber, Booking.com and others from Europe.

    A man passes the entrance to the headquarters of Lloyds Banking Group in the City of London on July 28, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Which Case Scenario? Firms Struggle With 'Digital Maturity' In Race To Embrace AI Bleeding Edge Tech
    We reconnect them via payment solutions in three regions - Latin America, Africa and Asia - under a single Application Programme Interface (API) connecting all users easily to payment solutions used to process them, namely in Brazil, India, Nigeria and others, giving merchants the opportunity to reach their consumers in regions where they normally cannot due to issues in payment cards shared in the countries.

    According to data, roughly 80 percent of the population in these markets do not own an international credit card and relies on local payment methods such as card schemes, cash payments at convenience stores, bank transfers or eWallets, so we offer a platform where users can easily access these payment solutions to increase volumes within the regions.

    Sputnik: What is the story behind your firm's start in Uruguay, and what were some of the challenges you noted that led to the founding of your fintech business?

    Rodrigo Sanchez: The company was founded in Uruguay, but the main payment concerns we tried to resolve were in Brazil, which has a lot of online retailers, namely in China, who were trying to sell in Brazil - Latin America's largest market.

    One of the main problems we encountered was payment processing due to a lack of credit card penetration, even among international credit cards, which accounted for roughly 20 percent of the credit card ecosystem.

    At the time, the most popular payment method in Brazil was the Boleto Bancário, a voucher that users can pay via their bank accounts, home banking or convenience stores with cash. We began to bring that solution to international merchants that couldn't access the Boleto system because they were not locally established in Brazil.

    We added this payment system and found similar opportunities in neighbouring countries, including Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Uruguay, Mexico and many others with the same problem, and later entered the card payment space, which also had further issues due to local features such as paying in instalments and other barriers to international merchants.

    After Latin America, we found more opportunities as our merchants required growth in other regions, so we expanded into India and Indonesia, and others in the Asian market and later, Africa, reaching 20 countries across these three regions.

    Sputnik: What are your predictions on the rise of fintech in emerging markets? How would it compare with developed markets in Europe and North America?

    Rodrigo Sanchez: We are seeing exponential growth here and year after year, online commerce grows around 135 percent, so it's a huge opportunity for companies to focus on Latin America, Africa and Asia. This is an advantage because we are facilitating this commerce, which would otherwise be more difficult for companies to access.

    If you compare this with developed markets in Europe and North America, on one hand, we see developments that not common in emerging markets related to card payments and acceptance, but we are also seeing massive ones in fintech and payment processing, where some markets leapfrogging cards entirely and moving directly into digital payment systems.

    A screen shows real-time data of transactions at Alibaba Group's 11.11 Global shopping festival opening, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 11, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Ant Group to Launch World's Largest IPO at $30bn in Shanghai, Hong Kong Amid Nat'l Security Bill Row
    They are doing this by fragmentation as there is no one solution due to a lot of key components from governments and regulators, so some countries are opening new opportunities for local innovation, pushing governments to regulate in ways that give rise to local players, and one must connect with these local players to make an impact in those countries.

    Take for instance the demonetisation in India in the last few years, which gave rise to new APIs connecting all eWallets and banking systems to an entirely localised payment solution. Brazil is doing the same thing with the [Central Bank of Brazil's] PIX, Mexico has its own inter-global system to incentivise these fintech companies.

    So dLocal is in a position to really leverage all of these new innovations and use such creativity in these markets. We expect firms to begin shifting their thoughts on card payments, namely moving into more digital transactions.

    Sputnik: Why do partner companies and clients find these services reliable and how accessible are they to the general public? What were some of the tangible improvements you found that your services have brought to emerging markets?

    Rodrigo Sanchez: Our clients and companies trust us due to our local expertise. We don't simply enable payment solutions after opening a market, but are instead truly local experts in finding the best approaches for payment methods and other resources.

    We also take into account partners and local banks to improve the the ecosystems, especially when some banks are not on par with the expectations of some merchants.

    Our platform aims to help merchants to easily access these markets by using technological efforts to make the transactions happen without having to adapt to the country, but rather we adapt the national market to them while keeping the versatility each country has in terms of payment methods and how users in these countries use them on a daily basis.

    That also comes by working with local partners, such as improving credit card acceptance in Columbia, working with local players in Nigeria, because we are bringing them these large enterprises, leading to a win-win for the merchants and local partners to make these major leaps and improvements.

    The other part is working quickly with merchants and applying all the innovations and solutions to make them accessible and easier to process in order to test out new ideas and product launches with us in a matter of a few weeks.

    That gives them the confidence of working with us, as well as confidence that we are truly local and experts in what we are doing, allowing our company to grow over time.

    Sputnik: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has rapidly accelerated growth in the fintech industry, but challenges remain in the expansion and deployment of such services. How easily can your products be deployed in crisis situations and how resilient are they? What role has your firm played in securing the economic activities of emerging markets amid the pandemic?

    Rodrigo Sanchez: Many of our existing clients have seen significant growth in volumes due to the massive shift to digitisation, and it was assuring to work with us as we could easily scale the platform and solutions on our side as well as with our local partners.

    Online shopping
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Check It Out! UK Fintech Checkout.com Acquires Payment Monitoring Firm ProcessOut In 'Pivotal' Deal
    We addressed and handled any technological issues that would arise as we were readily adapted for the shift. We also had all of the auto-scaling solutions needed to tackle issues during the pandemic as we were growing at a rapid pace and developing the company each year.

    For new merchants, we facilitated this by using the single API to access all markets and payment connections. So, in some cases where they needed to use our platform to switch from physical to digital money, it was a very rapid transition.

    For instance, we opened payment systems for ZARA over the last few months as they had a major increase in online shopping in Paraguay and Uruguay during the pandemic and despite all shopping malls temporarily closing, their stores were able to integrate into our platform without hassle.

    But for others, it's a matter of switching on and off different countries and payment methods, which can be done within a matter of a couple of days. When the pandemic hit, we didn't know what to expect, but once everything took off, we were ready and happy to help all of our merchants with structural shifts and changes.

    Related:

    Ready for Launch! UK First European Country to Adopt Russia's Mir Payment Scheme, More Set to Follow
    The Payback: Deezer UCPS to Build Fairer Streaming Model, Boost Pay for Local Niche Artists-Director
    Ant Group to Launch World's Largest IPO at $30bn in Shanghai, Hong Kong Amid Nat'l Security Bill Row
    Which Case Scenario? Firms Struggle With 'Digital Maturity' In Race To Embrace AI Bleeding Edge Tech
    Tags:
    Brazil, Uruguay, Asia, Africa, North America, Latin America, central banking, online banking, banking card, banking, transactions, fintech
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse