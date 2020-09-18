Register
12:15 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man passes the entrance to the headquarters of Lloyds Banking Group in the City of London on July 28, 2016

    Which Case Scenario? Firms Struggle With 'Digital Maturity' In Race To Embrace AI Bleeding Edge Tech

    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202009181080499355-which-case-scenario-firms-struggle-with-digital-maturity-in-race-to-embrace-ai-bleeding-edge-tech/

    Data is rapidly becoming the most important commodity in business, with firms deploying artificial intelligence (AI) programmes to resolve challenges from the demands of managing large volumes of information as well as improving efficiency in automating tasks and interpreting data.

    Dan Faggella, founder and head of research at Emerj Artificial Intelligence Research, discussed the sectors and industries adapting AI as well as challenges companies face when developing their AI strategies in the rapidly changing market.

    Mr Faggella is an expert on use-cases and return on investment (ROI) for AI in business, and regularly works with global enterprises in financial services and security.

    He has spoken for some of the world's largest and reputable organisations, including the World Bank, United Nations, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), INTERPOL and many others.

    SPUTNIK: Where are some of the fastest-growing sectors for the application of AI? How do AI firms and suppliers aim to improve these sectors, and can you provide a couple of examples being implemented by specific firms?

    Dan Faggella: The sectors deploying AI are mostly digitally-native sectors like FinTech, eCommerce, and online media such as Facebook, Twitter, Google Search. These industries already have the tech talent, data fluency, and data infrastructure to put AI into use, but larger sectors struggle with this.

    Matrix
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Enter the Matrix? Nations, Tech Firms Race to Deploy Blockchain to Digitise Global Power: Futurist
    Recommendation engines are a huge part of the online media and eCommerce ecosystems, and are only becoming more nuanced and important to winning business advantage.

    In terms of larger, stodgier sectors, financial services such as banking and credit cards are spending more on AI than many others, including manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation, and seem to be adopting it a bit faster, thanks in part to massive coffers of money and a reasonably strong digital transformation over the last 10 years.

    Fraud is currently a powerful and extremely popular use-case here.

    SPUTNIK: Artificial narrow intelligence allows firms to complete mundane tasks with increased efficiency and lower margin of error (MoE). How do algorithms achieve this level of accuracy and which tasks demand minimal MoE? Can algorithmic bias or prejudice, shaped by humans, increase errors in other ways?

    Dan Faggella: There are oodles of tasks that can be done by AI in ways that reduce costs and error.

    We advise our enterprise clients to stratify these opportunities based on two primary factors: The financial impact of automation or lower error rates, and the reliability of data intake and measurement. The latter point is important.

    If a bank wants to lower its margin of error in detecting credit card payment fraud, they need to have access to lots of organized data about these fraud instances, such as whose card was used, for what amount, at what time of day, in what location, with what merchant, etc.

    But if a bank wants to improve the performance of its sales staff, it is much more challenging to determine the data to intake.

    Unlabelled audio data from sales calls or unstructured text in sales emails aren't nearly as reliable as the data associated with credit card payments. That isn't to say that the sales example is not viable for AI, but it is to say that the reliability of data intake and measurement for credit card fraud is better.

    SPUTNIK: What are some of the most common questions firms ask when choosing AI in their businesses? How can firms increase their ROI and minimise risk when choosing an AI vendor or applied AI programme? How can AI consultancies such as yours help companies navigate amid the rise of AI?

    Dan Faggella: Firms often ask the wrong questions, and this is precisely the problem. They believe that AI is like IT, and can be 'plugged in' to solve near-term problems.

    While this is sometimes the case, AI requires many elements of digital maturity that leadership doesn't understand, so they generally invest in a scattered set of one-off AI investments instead of a set of projects that both help them build long-term AI maturity and deliver on near-term outcomes, namely cost savings, revenue increase, etc.

    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Green Dream? AI Algorithms Can Lower 5G Energy Use, Save Millions in Base Station Costs - Huawei CMO
    Emerj helps firms by providing them with access to what the smartest companies in the world are doing. We're regularly interacting with Heads of AI at firms like Raytheon, HSBC, US Bank, American Express, and others.

    Our company combines these AI adoption and ROI best-practices with a map of the full landscape of possible AI use-cases, so that leaders can select from a complete menu, rather than being 'sold to' by biased vendors.

    Being unbiased and having direct connections to the smartest people in the field - these two factors have probably meant more to our enterprise customers than anything else.

    SPUTNIK: What is the future of applied AI in the workplace? Do you see a more disruptive or symbiotic human-machine relationship with AI? Will AI also become a ubiquitous or niche industry, and are fears of AI replacing human labour valid?

    Dan Faggella: There's so much to talk about here. First, AI tools will become vastly more accessible. Right now, most AI tools require data science skills and a specific kind of training to use productively, but future tools will be much more like today's software.

    AI will be a kind of 'layer' of intelligence on top or within almost any enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) product. Software will be able to predict, not just display and prompt users to solve problems, rather than lying passively for the next keystroke.

    Humans will still orchestrate and set up the machines, monitor their performance and adjust them to get better results. In some lines of work, humans will have AI systems as taskmasters - directing them to their next work item.

    In other lines of work, humans will have AI as constant companions, prompting them with helpful notices or taking action for them automatically. The line between taskmaster and companion will become blurred and subjective, ultimately impacting us well beyond economy and work.

    For more information, kindly visit https://emerj.com/ or follow Dan Faggella on Twitter.

    Related:

    US Gov't to Join 'Global AI Partnership' to Counter China Amid Trade War, Tech Race, Official Hints
    Enter the Matrix? Nations, Tech Firms Race to Deploy Blockchain to Digitise Global Power: Futurist
    China Europe Capital to Raise £566m for Mainland Tech, Chip Firms as Beijing Outlines Industry Plans
    Huawei Launches 'Go Global' Alliance to Boost Chinese Gaming, Tech Firms on HMS, HarmonyOS Platforms
    Tags:
    consultancy firm, tech, business, Google, banking, fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse