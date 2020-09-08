Register
18:31 GMT08 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Matrix

    Enter the Matrix? Nations, Tech Firms Race to Deploy Blockchain to Digitise Global Power: Futurist

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202009081080397944-enter-the-matrix-nations-tech-firms-race-to-deploy-blockchain-to-digitise-global-power-futurist/

    Blockchain has been powering cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others, but a quiet tech race has been launched among major powers to develop new applications for the emerging technology. The implications of such new digital systems are set to reshape the world amid global plans to speed up the digitisation of information, among others.

    Abishur Prakash discussed developments in the implementation of blockchain and how governments and private firms are set to compete over the emerging technology.

    Mr Prakash is the world's leading authority on geopolitics and technology, and is a geopolitical futurist at the Center for Innovating the Future (CIF), a strategy consulting firm base in Toronto. He has also authored four books, including Next Geopolitics: Volume One and Two, Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence (Go.AI) and The Age of Killer Robots.

    Sputnik: Can you explain what a blockchain is, and why are non-monetary applications of blockchain technologies increasingly becoming a key driving factor in the tech race between global powers? Who will benefit most from such technologies and are they possible in an age of tech nationalism?

    Abishur Prakash: Blockchain is a technology that is redefining connectivity. At a technical level, blockchain is a kind of “platform” that can record data in a highly secure manner, where some people refer to blockchain as “digital ledger”. This could mean many things, such as recording bank transactions or even tracking how someone is using a digital currency.

    Geopolitically, blockchain is about rewiring the world. The next systems and platforms connecting people, businesses, economies and governments will be powered by blockchain, and the geopolitical and commercial stakes are huge.

    There are several ways blockchain is already driving geopolitics.

    In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in Southern China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    UK Huawei 5G Ban Forfeits Spot as East-West Bridge, Powers to 'Double Down' in Tech Race: Futurist
    First, blockchain is changing politics. As Catalonia demands secession from Spain, a blockchain system has been developed for “self-sovereignty” and the Catalan government purposely developed it to enhance the identity of Catalonians.

    Second, blockchain allows governments to boost their militaries. The European Union (EU) wants blockchain-based defense supply chains to track soldiers, weapons and more, and China is building a reward system on blockchain to “manage" its military.

    Third, some nations are looking at blockchain for foreign policy. In Brazil, the Rio Branco Institute is now including blockchain and cryptocurrencies in its curriculum!

    Like artificial intelligence (AI), any nation can benefit from the capabilities blockchain provides. It’s a question of vision, but at the same time, some nations are acting faster than others.

    Take the US. While countries invest in local currencies to replace USD, driving de-dollarization, a separate transformation is emerging. Several US technology firms are selling blockchain to help companies and countries to manage trade.

    In other words, while the world tries to move away from USD, international trade is becoming reliant on US blockchain systems! This is a new kind of geopolitical power for the US, and it’s a sign of what’s at stake.

    Sputnik: A Huawei white paper in 2018 outlined new international standards being discussed to shape a regulatory framework for blockchain, citing numerous organisations in the Chinese government, the International Monetary Fund and industry alliances. Why are international consortiums necessary in moderating technologies?

    There’s two levels to this. First, there’s what industry consortiums are doing, which is about guidance. As many companies are hesitant to invest large sums of money in technology they do not fully understand, consortiums are building blockchain solutions that solve specific problems. They are providing insight and expertise to businesses and is nothing new.

    But, on the second level, the ground is shifting because of geopolitics. Governments and institutions are competing to decide what blockchain standards the world will follow. On this level, there’s a different set of “consortiums".

    For example, in China, a National Blockchain Committee has been set up to create standards consisting of leading Chinese businesses and colleges like Baidu, Tencent and Peking University.

    This matters due to a separate initiative China is working called Blockchain Services Network (BSN), which is a project launched by Beijing to connect cities, businesses and governments via blockchain.

    China has global ambitions for this emerging technology, and some have equated BSN to a new Internet that connects the world in a new way. Just as today, if someone wishes to do business online, they use the Internet and tomorrow, as blockchain grows in prominence, countries, companies and cities may plug into BSN.

    All of this means that as BSN spreads around the world, the blockchain standards China builds at home may become the global standard, and while China’s adversaries may not like this, they are not working on an alternative.

    At the same time, some regions may not want to depend on Chinese technologies like BSN, preferring to develop their own. Or, perhaps a new coalition of nations will emerge around blockchain the same way they have with other technologies such as the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) or D10 Alliance, who may develop their own blockchain standards.

    In the near future, the world could be governed by different blockchain approaches, and in the middle of all this, for the first time, private tech firms may clash along geopolitical lines and not just commercial ones.

    Sputnik: Huawei and the Beijing government are in talks to build a blockchain system directory to connect 50 city departments to share data. What kinds of data could be shared across a blockchain and how could that benefit citizens? Is there a need for ethics regulations in scrutinising such applications?

    Abishur Prakash: As China rewires itself through blockchain, immense privacy and surveillance implications emerge. Under the project, all kinds of departments are being connected to the blockchain directory, from utilities such as gas, water, electricity, to parking authority to healthcare services. In many ways, these departments “govern” people’s lives.

    This means, whatever people do, from being late in paying their water bill, to getting a parking ticket to being diagnosed with high-cholesterol, may be recorded on blockchain. Arguably, the Chinese government already has access to this data, but doesn’t have it all in one place or can track and update it in real time.

    But once this happens, China will have a brand new capability: it could predict the lifestyle and decisions of its citizens.

    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    'China Adopting Blockchain Rules, Seeking To Accelerate Crypto Yuan Launch,' Expert Says
    For example, the city of Shanghai might be able to predict water usage for the month of September and inform residents of their bill ahead of time. This way, residents can take steps to lower water usage and their bills. Or, based on personal financial transactions, like what they are eating on a daily basis, Shanghai might be able to predict future health problems.

    This will redesign China’s social services, the role of government and the way people live, but poses two major challenges.

    First, the blockchain directory could be integrated into China’s social credit system, meaning personal data may start to affect lifestyles in more complex ways. Second, by partnering on such blockchain projects, Chinese technology firms are becoming more embedded in the “new fabric” of China. This could create challenges for these firms as they expand globally.

    Within all of this is a huge space and need for ethics and public policy, but again, whose ethics will the world use? As blockchain is such a new technology and doesn’t get the same attention as AI, citizens may be unaware of its implications.

    This could allow some governments to quietly introduce blockchain systems without ethical oversight. To remedy this, committees and policy makers must start building a set of data ethics that defines how citizen data can and cannot be used in blockchain systems, similar to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe.

    Sputnik: Do you see such blockchains remaining proprietary or embracing open-source platforms? Given the nature of open-source coding for increased scrutiny, do you see governments and institutions moving to proprietary blockchains to enhance security controls? What kinds of disputes do you see in building government-level blockchains, and will there be a level of cross-national interoperability in future blockchain technologies?

    Abishur Prakash: At the heart of the blockchain industry, a war is raging between de-centralized and centralized. Blockchain was initially developed for decentralized applications like Bitcoin and viewed as a way for people to remain private and anonymous, meaning blockchain was initially viewed as a “peripheral technology.”

    Not a lot of people used blockchain and it was operating on the edge of society, but now the world is racing to build and deploy it. This is creating a tug of war between those who want blockchain to remain open and those who want to control it.

    In the end, the blockchain systems which become dominant depends on the preferences, culture and ideology of countries and companies. Some nations may embed open source blockchain to enhance privacy, while others may do the opposite.

    The same logic applies to the private sector, and, of course, interoperability will play a big role but will be driven by geopolitics. As the US, China and India decouple from each other, interoperability may be viewed differently than in the past.

    This is an opportunity for some governments, namely the EU, who is calling for blockchain interoperability standards to be developed and could potentially play a leadership role in the geopolitics of technology, or what I call “Next Geopolitics”.

    In this June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. Data collection practices of tech firms are increasingly under the microscope
    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    Rise of 'Next Geopolitics' to Explore How Tech, AI Will 'Reconfigure' World Order, Futurist Says
    The area where disputes are most likely to occur is over data as governments are becoming highly protective over it. But  blockchain is based on the movement of data.

    For example, Sweden and Thailand could partner to develop a blockchain system for healthcare to track how people are visiting clinics, what kind of conditions they are being diagnosed with, the prescriptions being handed out, and others.

    It could be used to help the two build a more sophisticated healthcare system, but data could become a sour point as Sweden may want to share data blockchain system data with pharmaceutical firms and Thailand may not want this.

    Many are viewing blockchain and other emerging technologies as a way to take their geoeconomic power to new heights, ultimately leading to countries clashing in areas they didn’t prepare for.

    Sputnik: Let's use a case scenario such as a data breach. What sort of security mechanisms would blockchain have in place to protect data privacy from both state and non-state actors? Given current concerns over cryptocurrency hacking, is blockchain as reliable as current data sharing technologies and if so, how can governments and institutions speed up their adaptation?

    Abishur Prakash: There are strangely many security concerns with blockchain, despite blockchain once being considered highly secure or even unhackable. In the US, researchers analyzed a blockchain-based voting app called “Voatz” loaded on smartphones and found that through exploits, hackers could actually take over a user’s smartphone and change votes.

    Or, look at Coinbase, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, where a blockchain recording transactions was breached after hackers gained control of an Ethereum variant and altered transaction records in order to steal money.

    Despite this, such kind of hacking and breaching is nothing new, meaning blockchain systems and companies may have new opportunities to take data privacy to new heights. For example, storing data in DNA is an emerging area. Could storing data in the human body be a way for blockchain systems to function?

    At the same time, as many blockchain systems are being developed to be centralized, it means a single authority will control it. What kind of backend will exist? This is a big fear around digital currencies, as governments may be able to track people’s financial activity in real time around the world.

    Bitcoin
    © CC0
    Can Bitcoin Transactions Made During Massive Twitter Hack be Traced or Identified?
    How would Cambodia react if its citizens start using a “Digital Rupee” from India, and New Delhi can see how Cambodians are spending it, or even cut off access? This is not just about privacy but also geopolitical vulnerability.

    Alongside all of this, we haven’t seen consumer-based blockchain services emerge that millions of people have adopted. But, this isn’t far off as technology firms become more powerful than ever before.

    There is already paranoia about this, especially regarding social media companies and their ability to decide what content to remove or flag. These fears will only exacerbate as technology firms offer blockchain to the world. Will people trust these companies and how their data may be collected and used?

    For more information, visit https://abishurprakash.com or follow on Twitter at @AbishurPrakash.

    Related:

    Rise of 'Next Geopolitics' to Explore How Tech, AI Will 'Reconfigure' World Order, Futurist Says
    Targeting of TikTok and Other Tech Firms Shows China is a 'Force to be Reckoned With', Analyst Says
    Killer Robots 'Have Arrived', Humans Need Serious Talks on AI Warfare Ethics in Tech Race - Futurist
    UK Huawei 5G Ban Forfeits Spot as East-West Bridge, Powers to 'Double Down' in Tech Race: Futurist
    Tags:
    data privacy, data protection, cryptocurrency, technology, geopolitics, European Union, China, Coinbase, Bitcoin, blockchain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse