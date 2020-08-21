Register
13:06 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in Southern China's Guangdong province

    UK Huawei 5G Ban Forfeits Spot as East-West Bridge, Powers to 'Double Down' in Tech Race: Futurist

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107766/53/1077665364_0:193:3072:1921_1200x675_80_0_0_41edcf40967a06a4fd75555fc3ffc81a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202008211080229103-uk-huawei-5g-ban-forfeits-spot-as-east-west-bridge-powers-to-double-down-in-tech-race---futurist/

    The Johnson administration, under pressure from the Trump administration and post-Brexit concerns, reversed its decision to approve Huawei to build national 5G networks in July, resulting in a ban on components from the Chinese firm and 'rip and replace' policy that could last up to ten years.

    Abishur Prakash discussed the potential outcomes of the 5G ban and its effect on Britain's role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). He is the world's leading authority on geopolitics and technology, and is a geopolitical futurist at the Center for Innovating the Future (CIF), a strategy consulting firm base in Toronto. He has also authored four books, including Next Geopolitics: Volume One and Two, Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence (Go.AI) and The Age of Killer Robots.

    SPUTNIK: How will London's ban on Huawei 5G equipment affect Britain's place in building its own 5G networks, is it worth the cost and what is needed to make the switch a success in avoiding sanctions?

    Abishur Prakash: It’s a huge move by London. For years, the UK has been trying to establish itself as the gateway into Europe for China but now, that foreign policy is forfeited.

    Pushing out Huawei 5G equipment is going to be extremely difficult. British Telecom (BT) and Vodafone have warned there could be “network blackouts” if they have to replace Huawei equipment too fast, meaning people may lose cellphone signal.

    And, who is the UK going to contract to build its 5G network? Many European 5G leaders are using Chinese equipment! Swedish telecom Ericsson sources parts from Panda International, a Chinese firm on the US Entity List for having “links" to the Chinese military. China is also threatening to stop exporting equipment to Nokia and Ericsson if EU nations ban Huawei.

    The logo of TikTok
    © REUTERS / Danish Siddiqui
    TikTok to Wait For UK Gov't to Back New HQ in London Before Confirming Move as US-China Tension Rise
    Boosting national security is always worth the cost, but in this case, national security isn’t being enhanced by pushing out Huawei. If the fear is that Huawei, and Chinese equipment, has backdoors that China could exploit, then the UK has to rethink equipment from everybody.

    Consider also that Huawei and ZTE account for almost 50 percent of global 5G telecommunications, so UK may have a tough time finding alternatives.

    To successfully transition away from Huawei, and Chinese equipment, the UK will have to double down with US and Japan. London is already in talks with Japanese firms like NEC and NTT for alternative 5G equipment, but still faces a catch twenty-two.

    If London doesn’t use Chinese equipment, it won’t be able to fully upgrade in the short term, meaning it won’t reap the rewards of 5G such as faster speeds and boost to commerce.

    But, if London does upgrade its networks with Chinese equipment, it could threaten its national security and relationship with allies, including intelligence sharing. It’s a tightrope that the UK has to walk.

    SPUTNIK: Has there ever been a similar moment in history where IT infrastructure was affected due to sanctions or executive orders from a state actor? Which countries were impacted? Why are such practices detrimental to the competitive development of emerging technologies?

    Not on this scale. Since the end of World War II, the world has been governed by American technology. It’s been American inventions and innovations, from the Internet to smartphones to semiconductors, that have powered the entire world.

    There has been no real alternative, and if nations didn’t want to use US equipment, they couldn’t advance or develop.
    Now, for the first time, there is an alternative, China, and, it’s starting with 5G along with social media platforms like TikTok.

    In this June 15, 2017, photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. Data collection practices of tech firms are increasingly under the microscope
    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    Rise of 'Next Geopolitics' to Explore How Tech, AI Will 'Reconfigure' World Order, Futurist Says
    This is what makes geopolitics of technology so important. It's about nations clashing over the technologies that will run the world.

    While there is one camp that views this kind of “division" over technology as detrimental, I take a different view. Competition and challenge always brings out the greatest creativity and genius, and while companies may struggle in terms of sourcing specific parts such as chips or adapting to new tech-based foreign policies, these limits will spur new ideas and approaches.

    But for those who seek more cooperation, was there ever a time when the US and China were jointly cooperating on technology? Ask US firms and they will say they were pressured into sharing their technology with China. Ask Chinese firms, and they’ll say they have every right to build alternatives to US companies.

    Adversaries never cooperate. They always compete, even when they say they are cooperating.

    SPUTNIK: Speaking on 5G and the 4IR, do you believe that the UK will ever be able to compete with EU nations such as Germany and France, now that manufacturing capacity will be curbed due to the costly switch? Will the UK still be able to adopt automated manufacturing, machine-to-machine (M2M) learning and other emerging technologies as easily now that Huawei 5G is no longer an option in the country?

    At its core, 5G is about powering societies and economies on a scale that hasn’t existed before. 5G is needed to operate millions of self-driving cars, thousands of automated factories, hyper-local healthcare systems and robotic militaries.

    In other words, the UK needs this equipment in order to leapfrog into the future. Therefore, the real question is, does the UK have options beyond 5G?

    For example, take “offline intelligence.” In China, a technology firm called Horizon Robotics has developed “artificial intelligence on a chip”, whereby appliances can communicate with each other, even without the Internet. And, some companies are starting to launch their own satellites to provide new connectivity, bypassing local telecommunications companies.

    Mobile network phone masts are visible in front of St Paul's Cathedral in the City of London, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Green Dream? AI Algorithms Can Lower 5G Energy Use, Save Millions in Base Station Costs - Huawei CMO
    In other words, products are now being developed to work offline as well as online. The future “switched on” societies may not be just those with advanced 5G networks, but also those who are advanced in areas like space internet, cloud computing and edge computing. So all of this means that while the spotlight is on 5G right now, and activity is rampant, this isn’t the only path forward for nations.

    SPUTNIK: Five Eyes nations stated they were concerned of cybersecurity risks in adapting Huawei's 5G equipment, but is there tangible evidence that such threats are real? Is this an in principium argument aimed at strengthening the alliance, and couldn't potential threats be mitigated with end-user controls and algorithmic monitoring?

    Just as US has issues with Chinese technology, the Chinese have their own concerns about Western technology. This is not about who is right or wrong, but the outlook that nations have in Next Geopolitics.

    For Five Eyes, the entire saga with Huawei and TikTok has not only solidified the alliance, but could expand it. Already, Japan wants entry, and there is talk that India could also play a role.

    It’s clear that the recent moves on Chinese technology, by the US, India and UK, have brought together an informal “coalition" of nations who have the same geopolitical alignment regarding Beijing.

    Huawei booth at the PT Expo technology conference in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Market Access, Not Cybersecurity Behind US Push to Block Huawei From Britain's 5G Networks, Company Official Says
    In fact, most nations targeting Chinese tech are also part of “D10”, a new grouping led by London and made up of ten democracies whose aims are to set the global rules and standards for 5G. Now, the real test for Chinese technology firms as well as the Chinese government is whether it can compete in the midst of global opposition!

    I don’t believe there is a middle ground in terms of algorithmic monitoring or any other measure because the stakes are too high. The US views China as its biggest challenge since World War II, and China views the US as its biggest challenge in rising up and creating its own world order.

    This means, even if Washington and Beijing bridge tensions today, the idea that AT&T could build 5G in Beijing or that Huawei and ZTE could build 5G in Washington is a pipe dream.

    Instead, these nations are going to double-down on technology and become more aggressive. They’ll have a new attitude on the world stage: if you want to do business with us, you have to use our technology.

    SPUTNIK: How does the UK compare to other leading countries in the 4IR? Philosophically speaking, the 4IR aims to transition humanity to a post-work world, namely as artificial general intelligence gains a stronger role in society and prices are driven down through abundant manufacturing techniques. What is your view on a major G7 nation potentially failing to achieve this by prioritising geopolitical agendas over the progress of industrial development?

    Right now, nations like the UK are at a crossroads and must decide whether they want to continue recycling and reusing the old geopolitical play-book or if they are ready to design a new one for Next Geopolitics, because the fault lines and variables are fundamentally different now that technology is the driving force of geopolitics.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with industry executives on reopening businesses during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    No Man An Information Island: How Tech-Nationalism, US Huawei Ban Harms Global Cybersecurity Efforts
    This means, it’s not about choosing industrial development over geopolitics. It’s about realizing that industrial development, like the 4IR, is part of new geopolitical thinking. It’s those nations who specialize in fields like AI, automation and additive manufacturing that will gain a tremendous amount of geo-economic power.

    But, like everything within Next Geopolitics, this isn’t black and white.

    First, 4IR is already an old concept. It had its spotlight a few years ago, but now it’s fizzled out as nations take a “niche” approach to technology, such as Malta specializing in crypto, Luxembourg specializing in space mining, and others.

    Second, being a leader in Next Geopolitics, and specifically in AI and robotics, doesn’t necessarily mean having thousands of automated factories or the most advanced robotic arms in operation. It could instead mean becoming the global hub for data centers that house algorithms running smart factories.

    Lastly, while nations moving the fastest will reap the most rewards, areas like AI and robotics will allow any nation to rise up at any time. This means, even if the UK is late to the game, or stumbles in the first quarter, the game isn’t over.

    As the US and China clash, one of the least discussed areas is that the fight over emerging technologies is not just limited to those two countries. In India, Jio wants to build local 5G. In Japan, companies are investing to build local 5G production lines. In Middle East and parts of Europe, nations are taking radical steps with other technologies.

    The point is, this isn’t a boxing match between two players. The geopolitics of technology, including 5G, is more of a global battlefield, made up of multiple nations, standing on multiple fronts and fighting different battles.

    As technology advances, alliances could change, secret deals could be struck and territory could be gained or lost. For some nations, Next Geopolitics will make them and for others, it will break them.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. For more information, visit https://abishurprakash.com or follow on Twitter at @AbishurPrakash.

    Related:

    Throwing Shade: Hong Kong Markets To 'Go To Hell' Under China's Control, Trump Says Amid Trade Spats
    Huawei Smartphones Receive Major Upgrade With New Assistant, Payment System to Challenge Google Apps
    Taiwan Set to Ban Services to Mainland Chinese Tech Firms Tencent, iQIYI Amid Beijing Hacking Claims
    TikTok Buyout Cut to US Treasury 'Unusual', Trump Wants to Deny China Part of Sale Proceeds - Kudlow
    Tags:
    telecom, telecoms giant, telecommunications, IT, ban, US-China trade war, United States, India, China, United Kingdom, geopolitics, TikTok, Huawei, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5g
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse