Register
10:52 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Production of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 at the pharmaceutical plant Binnopharm

    If Putin's Own Daughter Was Given Russian Vaccine, There's Simply No Better Drug - Vietnamese Expert

    © Photo : Press service of AFK "Sistema"
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (32)
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080151361_0:43:3072:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_4eb676e1aa93d3d41625e985571dd91d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202008191080212896-if-putins-own-daughter-was-given-russian-vaccine-theres-simply-no-better-drug---vietnamese-expert/

    Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev earlier revealed that Russia has already received preliminary requests for 1 billion doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from over 20 countries.

    A decision by the Vietnamese Health Ministry to order from 50 million to 150 million doses of the Russian anti-COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has become one of the hottest news stories in the country in recent days. The Russian Ministry of Health said that the vaccine supply depends on the progress and results of clinical trials conducted by the manufacturer.

    Moreover, the vaccine testing process in Vietnam before its mass use should comply with strict regulations and will take time. This is indeed one of the main challenges in providing the country's population with the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

    Alongside the country's Ministry of Health, a number of private Vietnamese medical institutions are also actively working with Russian partners on purchasing the world's first vaccine.

    “If Russian President Putin said his own daughter had been vaccinated with this vaccine, this shows that there is simply no better drug". This is what Ms Tran Thi Lam, Chairman of the Founding Council of the Hoa Lam Group Medical Corporation, President of the Hoa Lam Shangrila high-tech medical complex, said about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

    Sputnik spoke to Tran Thi Lam to discuss the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus.

    Sputnik: As it turns out, the Hoa Lam Group has shown interest in purchasing the Russian-made vaccine. How did this happen, when and why?

    Tran Thi Lam: I learned from the media that Russia was preparing to launch an anti-COVID-19 vaccine called Sputnik V. And, of course, I took interest in that.

    A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / THE RUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FU
    A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020

    Sputnik: If you manage to buy the Russian vaccine, how does the Hoa Lam Corporation plan to use it?

    Tran Thi Lam: Before importing the Russian vaccine, we will certainly have to secure the approval of the relevant government agencies. If we get the green light, the vaccine will be distributed for use by citizens through our system's health facilities.

    Sputnik: The West was hostile about the fact that Russia had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, pointing to its "dangers", as well as the fact that its testing hadn't been completed. Is the Hoa Lam Corporation concerned about this?

    Tran Thi Lam: We trust the long-standing, strong reputation of the Soviet and modern-day Russian microbiological technologies. We have visited a number of federal research institutions in Moscow and Novosibirsk, and personally I have no reason not to trust the achievements of Russian science.

    I am not too worried about the alleged "dangers" of the Russian vaccine since it will definitely go through several stages of clinical trials before its mass use.

    Sputnik V versus the coronavirus in promotional clip by RDIF.
    © Photo : Russian Direct Investment Fund
    Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Wipes Out Earth-Sized Coronavirus in Promo Video
    I believe that Russian citizens will be the first to get vaccinated, and it will be possible to export it when Russia has developed enough of the vaccine. By that time the vaccine will have already been checked many times. By the way, as far as I know, Russian President said his daughter had already been vaccinated with this vaccine, which is a sign of the vaccine’s highest quality.

    Topic:
    Russia Introduces First Coronavirus Vaccine (32)
    Tags:
    Vietnam, Vietnam, Russia, Vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse