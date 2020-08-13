'It is Very Much a Swing State': GOP State Senate Candidate on Trump’s Chances to Win Nevada

Joshua Dowden, candidate for the Nevada State Senate from the 11th District has shared his view on the main challenges Donald Trump is facing in the state of Nevada.

Sputnik: You’re running for election to represent Nevada's 11th District. What are the main challenges you are facing there? What do you think are the hot-button problems in the state?

Joshua Dowden: Nevada is no different than any of the other states in the country. We're going to face many challenges, but chief among the issues here in Nevada is going to be education. Nevada ranks 50th in the nation in education. That's something that everybody that has ever tried to tackle education here in Nevada should be embarrassed about. 50th - I mean, I don't know what I can say about that. So that's first and foremost; if we don't take care of education, then the future is very bleak for Nevada, so that's something I intend to take head-on. The economy, obviously we've got obvious challenges pertaining to the economy. Nevada is going to be 47th in the nation in unemployment. We have a very high service industry here and the governor shut down our service industry. So we've got somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 percent unemployment, which is astronomically high. There's a number of things that we can do to get our people back to work and diversify our economy moving forward. Part of the challenge that's there when it comes to the economy is [that] our unemployment benefits here in Nevada have just been bungled from the governor's office all the way down. There are people that are not receiving their unemployment benefits; there are people that can't get through; there's people who can't file. There's just problem after problem after problem after problem with what's going on with the unemployment benefits. And then health care. Right now, with the virus - but even beyond the virus - when the virus is gone, we still have a health care issue here in Nevada. We don't have enough hospitals. We don't have enough health care professionals. There are many issues in the health care industry that we need to address as well. COVID has just really exposed some of those issues.

Sputnik: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada stands at just under 57,000 as the state reported 742 new cases on Monday. In your program you mention that Nevada doesn't have enough hospitals, trauma centers, doctors, or nurses. How is the hotspot COVID-19 state coping with the pandemic? Are the measures already being taken enough? Do you think the manner of the authorities’ handling of the pandemic will change the political landscape in your state?

Joshua Dowden: It's clearly changed the political landscape. What's so unfortunate about COVID 19 as it's become political. This is something that affects everybody. Doesn't carry your political affiliation. It doesn't care anything about who you are as a person. That doesn't care anything about that. It's a virus that we all need to be very cognizant, very aware of. But it's unfortunate. It's become political. There is no reason for it to become political other than devious people that are using it to their political gain. And that is evil. That that's just that's just horrible. The politicians are using it for political gain. But to answer your question, how are we handling this? The Nevada health care professionals and hospitals have stepped up. We're doing, I think, a very good job at testing and tending to the sick. So I think the evidence is clear here in Nevada that we have a very low mortality rate. So we are just like everybody else. We are attracting new cases every day. I don't know that there's any way to stop that other than the measures that we're taking. The governor has implemented a massive policy. Everywhere I go, people are adhering to the mass policy. So good for that and good for us. But we still continue to contract the virus. So that's going to happen. But again, the good news here is that the fatalities here in Nevada are very low. I think it is somewhere around one and a half percent or even lower than that. I think we're doing a fantastic job when it comes to people that are getting sick. Not only that, the hospitalization rates are trending down. So if you look at the 7-day average here in Nevada, the hospitalization rates, as well as the fatality rate. These are trending in the right direction. So I think that does Nevadans are doing a great jobs despite what what's happening in the political landscape.

Sputnik: Yeah, you've said that the corona virus situation have been politicized. And someone is trying to gain some political points from this crisis. Can you elaborate more on that? Like who's trying to gain advantages from this terrible situation?

Joshua Dowden: Well, one thing one thing that comes to mind here is, is that the mail-in balloting. The governors called two special sessions, when one would have done, one would have been just fine. But he needed to call two. And the reason was the reason why he called that second one has very nefarious reasons behind that is that the Senate Majority Leader called a meeting to vote on an AD 4 bill for the mainland voting at midnight. She called it at midnight. She called that meeting in the dead of night, so the people were tired. They couldn't listen to arguments. She was hoping that people wouldn't show up. That was really horrible of her to do that. And she needs to be held accountable for that. But it's been politicized in such a way that now the Democrats are getting their own mail and voting, which is ripe for fraud, misuse, mishandling. There's just a number of different issues that can arise when you have all mail and voting. I want to be clear. I am not opposed to absentee balloting. I'm not even opposed. All mail in voting. What I'm opposed to is changing the rules. Three months ahead of a major election, three months. There are procedures and policies in place for this. There's not the manpower for this. There is no structured plan to address what we're going to do in three months’ time to get this massive election underway and get make sure that it's held accurately to make sure that everybody's vote is counted. We just did this in a couple of months ago, and it was a disaster. It was an absolute disaster. There was there was just misuse of the balloting. There was, you know, how do you count these things accurately? It was just a mess. So if we're going to use mail in balloting, it needs to be something that's put in place today for four years from now, where minimum, maybe even, you know, maybe even two years. Now, wait, is there needs to be there needs to be some research done. There needs to be some testing done. There needs to be just a tremendous amount of effort that gets put into how we're going to use mail and voting. It can't just be thrust on us like what we're doing right now and expect it to be OK. I mean, the Democrats are expecting chaos. They're rooting for it. they're doing this intentionally so they can muddy the waters and say, oh, look, this all got screwed up and it's somebody else's fault over there.

Sputnik: President Donald Trump recently sparked a backlash suggesting a delay in Election Day. The president cited concerns over a second wave of the coronavirus and issues related to mail-in voting. What do you think about the president’s suggestion, would you support it?

Joshua Dowden: Well, the president has his reasons and he has his opinions. He's allowed those. We voted him into office. And so so he's easy. He's allowed to say what it is he wants to say. I personally do not it[??] don't support the auto mail in balloting either, but I don't support postponing the election. I think this is the most election and the most important election of our lifetimes. I know that's get said every four years, but I think it was this one. In any other year, it's been no more. Gordon is now, but who's winning this election just would lead to more confusion and more chaos. I just I can't see how that's healthy for the nation right now. There's there's too many moving parts. There's too many. There's just too much that can go wrong with that. I do not want to delay the election.

Sputnik: What do you think might be a secure option for voting during the pandemic?

Joshua Dowden: So the absentee balloting is a great idea. So I'm so familiar with absentee balloting versus mail in ballots because I hear this all the time. Oh, it's this new thing. No, it's other things like absentee ballots. You request you request an absentee ballot. It gets mailed to you. That way it can be verified. And, you know, everybody knows that you are requesting that mail in balloting is just everybody on the voter rolls, gets a mail about everybody that there are. These people might have moved. They might be dead. There's just there's a number of issues that can arise where everybody gets a ballot, you know, on there. And that's not a good idea. So what can be done to make sure that we're protected in November? This is not rocket science. We're doing it right now. When you go to the grocery store, you're standing six feet away. Every so often they're cleaning down their equipment. So they'll go. When I'm at Albertson's every hour, you can hear them. They say, OK, we're going to close down and we're going to we're going to sanitize things. I don't see any issue with that whatsoever. You can have additional personnel and to make sure that every machine gets sanitized after. Every use. That's very simple. It's six feet apart, very simple to do that. Mandatory masks, simple to do that. In addition to that which you could do is you can expand early voting. There is no reason why early voting can't last longer than what it is right now. There's no reason for that. So if you wanted to reduce the lines, expand early voting by two weeks, maybe even three to four weeks. So that's just the idea there. But the point is, is that we can brainstorm and come up with solutions that keep people safe, expand absentee balloting. Again, absentee balloting is a great idea. All mail in ballot voting. Not a good idea. So I think that we can say be safe. I think we can handle this. And I think that we can still vote in person and maintain the integrity of the election.

Sputnik: Recent polls have shown that the president is losing crucial states to former VP Joe Biden, specifically among former Republican voters. Nevada is considered to be a blue state. What are Republicans' chances of winning there?

Joshua Dowden: Don't believe the polls. So, as I recall, Hillary was in a commanding lead where at this time in 2016 and we all know how that worked out. So polling is very antiquated. It's very outdated. It's very difficult to get accurate polling right now. If you look at if you look at the Brotherhood when it comes to polling data, they'll show the makeup of the people who they ask the questions that they ask and they don't bother going into detail on that. When they reveal the results. They just say that Biden is ahead by eight points and so on and so forth. And one poll that I heard The pollsters say that they having trouble getting a hold of a specific demographic of a high school- educated group of people. And I was like that. That doesn't seem like a very hard group of people to get a hold of it. It seems like you were trying to get a hold of these people and so that would skew the data there. So. Don't believe the polls. Don't lead the data. It's not a blue state. That is very much a swing state. We're getting an influx of Californians here. So when I moved here 20 years ago, we were very much a red state. But since California has become a place that is driving out the middle class and make no mistake about it, it is driving out the middle class. It is still expensive to live there. The regulations are just through the roof. The taxes are ridiculous. It is very impressive living over in California. And so what are people in California do? They moved in Nevada. They moved to greener pastures about as a beautiful state. Las Vegas is the greatest city in the country as far as I'm concerned. So people move here, drove in and what that does, though, is they still carry their ideology with them. So they're still voting Democrat. They're still voting blue. So the last 10 years or so especially, we're seeing an influx of blue voters, Democrat voters. And so Nevada's very much a swing state though what's really great about many things is that we have a very large voting bloc here. So the swing voters here are going to make the difference. And I believe that what they're seeing right now with the economy that we had versus the economy, it was thrust on us here by now seems the Democrats shutting down our economy, what we did have versus what was thrust upon us right now, all the partizan bickering. I think that the nonpartisans are going to see through that and see that there's a brighter future for us here. And that's voting Republican.