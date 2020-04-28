The Border Should Be Closed to All, not Just Some Who Fit Trudeau’s Agenda – Canadian YouTuber

The decision of the Canadian government to re-open the country’s border for certain groups of refugee claimants is causing growing concern among those in the Great White North who consider the ruling to be too risky amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 22 April, one month after blocking the border for non-essential travel, Canadian authorities started allowing some categories of refugees to enter country through official checkpoints at the border with the United States. The latest partial removal of restrictions covers only asylum seekers rejoining their families living in Canada, unaccompanied minors and people who already have permits to stay in Canada, such as student visas.

According to independent Canadian YouTuber Jill Colton, the ruling and other steps taken by Ottawa point to the serious flaws in the country's immigration policy.

Sputnik: In a recent news story published by Rebel Media, a reporter has claimed that despite dozens of people testing positive for coronavirus at Toronto’s Willowdale Welcome Center, there are still those in that refugee facility who don’t wear protective masks, gloves and goggles, and social distancing is not being respected. How much danger do this outbreak and such behaviour pose to the people of Toronto?

Jill Colton: Personally I'm more concerned that we're now living in a society that has a two-tiered social (and legal) system where Canadian citizens are locked down in their homes and forced to practice social distancing, while refugees to this country are not held to the same standard. This is only going to create discord if I'm being treated like a criminal for taking my healthy child to the park, but non-citizens to this country can have COVID-19 and do what they please? The double standard is beyond the pale. From a health perspective, where are these people going when they leave the centre? If we know there's been a substantial outbreak at the Willowdale Centre (which is government-operated), and people are coming and going with no concern for the welfare of others, then how can we not, to some degree, blame the spread of the virus on these refugees? Toronto is a ghost town. Everything is shut down. Meanwhile, you have refugees with COVID-19 walking around, potentially spreading the disease? The economy is not operating and politicians are telling us it's because of the death count and the spread. Well, shouldn't there be more of a focus on the Willowdale Centre if that many people have the virus there and they're not practicing social distancing or wearing PPE?

According to Health Canada, on 28 April 49,025 COVID-19 cases were reported nationwide, with Ontario having 15,381 such cases.

Sputnik: Canada is struggling to avoid the further spread of COVID-19. There are bans in place on non-essential travel between provinces; people are getting fines for various quarantine violations. And, at the same time, the border with the US, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world now, is being opened for some refugee claimants. Why is that happening?

Jill Colton: Firstly, they are not refugees, rather illegal aliens to Canada. This is a huge distinction. They are not leaving war-torn countries - they are coming from upstate New York. It is beyond ridiculous that Trudeau has reopened illegitimate crossings to illegals from the United States. Again, different rules for different people, right? Me, a law-abiding citizen, is not allowed to travel across the border, but a lawbreaker - the act of entering a country illegally is by definition unlawful - can enter? This defies common sense. If the government genuinely cares about the safety of its citizens - isn't that why the economy has been shut down and we're forced to social distance - then why are they allowing foreigners to enter? The border should be closed to all, not just some (that fit the agenda of the prime minister).

At the end of March, the Canadian government decided to close down “irregular” border checkpoints, such as Roxham Road, where illegal crossers were able to enter the country without being deported until their asylum claims were reviewed. In 2018, Canada accepted 28,000 refugees as part of the global refugee program. According to the UN, in January-July 2019, 3 out of 4 asylum claimants entered the country through legal checkpoints, such as airports.

Sputnik: In your opinion, why is the process of bringing these people into Canada so important for Trudeau's government, and what are the possible consequences of this process?

Jill Colton: Illegals are important to Trudeau for several reasons. They are absolutely a burden on taxpayers. We've already spent billions on the 60 thousand illegals that came through Roxham Road. More illegals equals more government programs, like ESL, more money spent on food, shelters, welfare, healthcare. Remember, these illegals are entitled to all the benefits that Canadian taxpayers have been afforded. The difference is we've paid into the system our entire lives, these people just strolled across an illegal checkpoint. It's incredibly insidious from a financial point of view. And the taxpayers will never recoup those losses, in fact, the cost of babysitting illegals will only increase and our taxes will go up because of it. Trudeau has also fast-tracked voting rights for Syrian refugees, which most certainly applies to these illegals. Most will be offered a pathway to citizenship eventually. By allowing illegals to enter, Trudeau is also watering down what it means to be a Canadian if everyone that comes into our country, illegally or not, is entitled to things that should only be for actual Canadians - like healthcare, etc. He's saying that nationality doesn't matter because everyone is a Canadian. It's a way of watering down nationalist pride and stealing our identities as Canadians.

A representative of Homes First – the organization that runs the Willowdale Welcome Centre, has not replied to Sputnik’s request for comment regarding the COVID-19 outbreak among the Centre’s residents at the time of publication.