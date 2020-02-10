Register
22:47 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador of Russia to the United States Anatoly Antonov had a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the 74th General Assembly.

    'Arab Reaction Speaks for Itself on Deal of the Century' – Russian Ambassador to US

    © Sputnik / POOL
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    290
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107828/05/1078280532.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202002101078279840-arab-reaction-speaks-for-itself-on-deal-of-the-century-russian-ambassador-to-us/

    The year 2020 has brought a significant and turbulent flow of events on to the world stage, particularly in the Middle East, from the US assassination of Quds Forces Commander Soleimani to Trump’s 'Deal of the Century', even as Russian diplomats international work promises to be even more intense and challenging.

    On Russian Diplomats Day, celebrated annually in the Russian Federation on 10 February, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, in an interview with Sputnik, voiced Russia’s official position for this year on major issues concerning the bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

    Sputnik: The Trump administration recently published its so-called 'Deal of the Century', which was negatively perceived by both the Palestinian National Authority and the League of Arab States (LAS). What are the chances that the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will use at least some of the groundwork from this peace plan to reach an agreement? Will Russia support peace talks based on Trump’s Deal of the Century, with the US leading the process?

    Anatoly Antonov: We continue to analyse the details of the plan. We are discussing it with our partners. I would like to note that it is the parties to the conflict themselves who should have a decisive say in the issues of a lasting and fair settlement. After all, it is their future that is at stake. However, the negative reaction of the Palestinians and the LAS raises questions about the viability of the deal.

    It should be recalled that all the issues addressed in the document are reflected in the well-known international legal framework of the Middle East Peace Process, which includes resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, the Madrid Principles and the Arab Peace Initiative. In this respect, it is important that the Quartet of international mediators – Russia, the United States, the UN, and the EU – analyses the current situation.

    Unfortunately, this core multilateral mechanism to promote the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Settlement has simply been inactive in recent years. We are ready for constructive collective work to promote a just, sustainable and long-term peace in the region.

    Sputnik: Even though the US has twice during the Trump presidency announced a withdrawal of troops from Syria, this promise has not been fulfilled. Washington maintains a military presence in the country under the pretext of protecting oil fields from Daesh* terrorists, which Damascus allegedly cannot contain. Do you think the US will fulfill its promises, and what steps can the Syrian government or Russia take to speed the process of a complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria?

    Anatoly Antonov: We were initially skeptical of the Trump administration's plans to withdraw troops from Syria. For many years we have heard of similar Washington “intentions” concerning Afghanistan and Iraq. As you see, nothing changes “in the world” – the Americans still retain their military presence in these countries. In the case of the Syrian Arab Republic, the problem is that the US contingent is present there illegally, without UN Security Council sanction, and without any invitation from the legitimate government.

    Not just our country has concerns about the American presence in the Arab republic. For example, it is not clear what the “mission” of the US contingent is when, as the administration claims, the ISIS* forces in Syria have been defeated.

    Russia advocates for the restoration of [Syrian] sovereignty and territorial integrity. We expect Washington to act in accordance with international law by transferring areas currently occupied by US troops to the control of legitimate authorities.

    Sputnik: The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, SNV-III) expires in a year and, although Russia has expressed its willingness to extend it even with changes, the US has shown no interest in discussing its renewal. Is there any hope that Washington will enter into talks about the future of START in 2020, or will Washington unilaterally withdraw from it in the same way it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) in 2019?

    Anatoly Antonov: The question of Washington's intentions regarding the fate of the START Treaty would be more appropriate to address to our American colleagues.

    Speaking about the Russian position, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear on 5 December 2019, declaring our readiness to immediately extend the treaty without preconditions. The appropriate proposal is under consideration by the American side.

    We expect the United States to decide on the START approach in the nearest future, as there is increasingly less time left until the expiration of the treaty in February 2021.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Iron Dome Systems Redeployed in Israel’s South Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Unrest
    'Deal of the Century' Failure Could Give Netanyahu Grounds For Unilateral Measures - Pundit
    'Deal of the Century': White House Reveals 'Vision to Improve Lives of Palestinian, Israeli People'
    Lebanese Protest Against 'Deal of the Century' Near US Embassy - Video
    Palestinians March in West Bank to Protest Trump's 'Deal of the Century' Announcement - Video
    Turkish Protesters Rally Against Trump's 'Deal of the Century' in Istanbul - Video
    Tags:
    Arabs, Deal of the century, Anatoly Antonov, Donald Trump, Israel, Palestinians, Middle East, US, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse