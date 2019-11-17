Register
20:34 GMT +317 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Bill Rammell: African States Will Have More Leverage in Trade Talks With UK Post-Brexit

    CC0
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Morocco is welcoming the MEDays forum, which attracted over 2,500 attendees, including over 150 international speakers and more than 80 government representatives. The forum is dedicated to issues of geostrategic, political, economic and social importance in the Mediterranean, African, and Arab states.

    Excellency Bill Rammell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bedfordshire and former Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, who is attending MEDays 2019, has spoken about the UK’s stance towards the African continent, as well as the possible impacts of Brexit on Africa in an interview with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: The head of the British General Staff, Nick Carter, in an interview with The Times spoke about the need to strengthen the UK’s military presence in Africa to prevent Russia from including continent in its zone of influence. What is the reason behind such a fierce struggle for the African continent by Great Britain?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: You’d have to ask the General about the detail for his concern, but I think it is a review that Russia is a nation that is seeking influence around the globe, and Africa was certainly that case. And Russia’s intentions are not benign, and it is seeking influence. And if we look at Russia’s role in cyber hacking, in attempting to influence the political processes within the United Kingdom, the United States and other nations, it is not a benign approach. And I think that’s a real concern. And I think that’s where the General is probably coming from. But the UK needs to work with African nations to counter that threat and that influence.

    Sputnik: If the UK is interested in African prosperity, why does the UK aim to oust other investors from the continent?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: I think all nations seek to increase their respective levels of investment; that’s not necessarily ousting others, but it’s doing the best by your own nation. Historically, the United Kingdom has got very strong relations for all sorts of historical and political reasons with nations within Africa; and the UK will want to seize the opportunity that comes with that.

    Sputnik: In addition to Russia, China is an active player on the African continent. Beijing, as well as Washington, invests a lot in the development of African infrastructure. The latter is mainly interested in the import and export of commodities. What steps can we expect to see from the UK, given the statement that it is necessary to oust competitors from the continent?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: The point I was making in my presentation at this conference is that leaving the European Union – which I think is a retrograde step in terms of the UK’s national interests – probably means that the UK is, therefore, as a consequence more desperate to do trade negotiations and deals with nations outside the European Union, and that means African nations have more opportunity and more leverage in negotiating those arrangements with the United Kingdom than has historically been the case.

    Sputnik: On 12 September 2019, the United Kingdom signed an economic partnership agreement with the Customs Union of South Africa and Mozambique, which, according to the British government, will allow businesses to trade freely after the UK leaves the European Union. UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss commented on the signing of the trade agreement by saying: “This is an important milestone as the UK is preparing to become an independent trading country again, and we are helping businesses prepare to trade with the most attractive markets in the world”. Please name 3-5 main reasons why Africa is one of the most attractive markets in the world?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: I think it’s the GDP growth rates, which are historically very strong, averaging 4.6 per cent; that means that there’s a real opportunity. It’s the advancement of the technology sector; it’s upscale in the educational levels and qualification levels amongst the African populace, all of which mean that over the medium to the longer term, Africa is going to become more prosperous, it’s going to become a more fertile environment within which to invest. And that’s the opportunity that the UK along with other nations will be seeking to take advantage of.

    Sputnik: What are the key opportunities and benefits for Africa amid Brexit? 

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: Again, this is what I argued about at the conference today. I think today the UK is going to be outside the common agricultural policy, which means that these benefits to African nations from the CAP by negotiating directly with the UK will be more advantageous for the African farming sector. But also the fact that the UK is going to be desperate to do trade deals means that when these trade deals are negotiated by the African nations, the African nations can potentially insert more elements to their advantage.

    Sputnik: Great Britain is very eager to enter new markets to prepare for the exit from the European Union. But does Africa benefit from the trade cooperation with the UK since the region is primarily interested in financing, investing, and developing infrastructure?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: I think it does. One can’t be certain of the detail of this, but I think politically, African nations are going to have more advantages at their disposal in asserting their rights within future trade negotiations and deals than historically has been the case. From the African perspective, that is something that the African nations will want to take advantage of.

    Sputnik: Do you personally believe the UK will finally leave the EU? If so, then why?

    His Excellency Bill Rammell: That’s a really interesting question. It’s not certain and it depends on the outcome of the current general election. If there is a non-Conservative government and it will be a coalition – and I think that there is at least a 30 to 40 per cent chance of that, – I think we will probably, not in a longer term, leave because a new deal would be negotiated that would go to the second referendum. And I think people would likely conclude that we are having to sign up to all detail and regulations of being the member of the European Union without having the voice at the table. And in those circumstances, at that second referendum, I think an awful lot of people would conclude that actually remaining in the EU is the best deal that is available to us.

    Tags:
    forum, Morocco, Brexit, Central African Republic, Africa, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    The One Where 'Friends' Get Old: Cast From the Famous Sitcom 25 Years Later
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    San Francisco Scapegoat
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse