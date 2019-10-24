Register
15:27 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chocolate

    'Many Entrepreneurs Look At FoodTech As a Chance to Make a Big Change' - PeakBridge Founder

    CC0
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Russia’s Skolkovo Innovation Centre held the VIII International Forum for Innovation Development "Open Innovations", the country’s primary technological entrepreneurship event, on 21-23 October. The forum was attended by officials, businessmen and various firms, including PeakBridge, a firm specialising in investments in foodtech.

    Nadav Berge, Founder and Managing Partner of PeakBridge, who was present at the forum, shared his vision of foodtech market development.

    Sputnik: You moved into FoodTech 13 years ago. How has this market developed through the years?

    Nadav Berger: 13 years ago there was not really foodtech; I grew up in the food industry, I’m the third generation in the food industry. We were producing food for three generations, big operations, 150 million […] but it has always been more of the same. The food industry actually makes the same thing all the time, better meals, low costs, but it’s the same food all the time. 13 years ago I co-founded a company named FoodLab, and it’s an application lab; we have a lot of equipment and very smart people, excluding myself, and we develop new products. Of the products we launched globally, we have at least one company which became a unicorn; it was just sold to Mars for 3 billion, and this is the Kind bar. A Kind bar is a whole nut bar in the US; it’s very successful. So, we developed a prototype, and we did the scale-up; we went to factories and we produced it. And actually we got $100 thousand for that, and we were so happy, and we were so naïve because this became a company of 3 billion. But this gave me a very good lesson: as I saw that we were creating new brands and amazing innovations, I decided to do a fund that could invest in new companies and technologies; and I did my first fund in Israel six years ago.

    Sputnik: Is investing in startups and new technologies profitable?

    Nadav Berger: I believe that there should be an investor that knows your domain. We are not regular investors; we have money to invest, but we are all food people. So actually we know what to do for startups to help them to open doors, to start to sell, to bring more investors, to help them in any manner so they can succeed. For me, it’s not very risky because once we invest in something, we pretty much know what we can bring to the table and how we can help them. And also if you look at the big problems of the world, you can find the right products, solutions and technologies so this becomes less risky. For example, one of the big problems of the world is sugar. The problem is that industry puts sugar in all our food, even in your bread there’s sugar. And this is crazy. Why do they add sugar? Because of two things. Firstly, it’s addictive; if you buy bread with sugar, you want more bread, so they can sell more. And the second thing is that sugar is so cheap that it’s a filler. So, if you sell bread by the kilo, you can add some sugar and it’ll weigh more. Sugar is a very cheap filler. But ten percent of the Western world has diabetes; and ten percent more has pre-diabetes, which means 99% diabetes. So, we’re talking about 20 percent of the Western world with diabetes in a few years. This is crazy. These are European statistics: the US, the UK. But here’s the problem: how can you take out sugar? Let’s take kids, for example. They like cereal for breakfast, which is crazy but they like it. So, they buy Frosties. So, if I’m Kellogg's, the largest cereal company in the world, I can say that I can take half of the sugar out and it’s healthier for you; would you buy it? No, because it has a different flavour and it’s not tasty anymore, because you’re used to the taste that you’re used to. 

    A farmer operates a tractor and a seeder in his field to sow sugar beets in the village of Crevecoeur-sur-Escaut near Cambrai, France, March 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    A farmer operates a tractor and a seeder in his field to sow sugar beets in the village of Crevecoeur-sur-Escaut near Cambrai, France, March 24, 2019

    We invested in one company that actually I think will have the solution for that. They said that we should lower sugar by using sugar. This is quite challenging. What they did is – and I’m talking about 21 patents already – they took a natural mineral and they put it with a regular sugar, and they created a different structure of the sugar particles. When it hits your receptors, when it hits your tongue, it stays longer and you thing that you consume a lot of sugar; it’s just sugar that lasts longer on your tongue, but it’s sugar. So, now I can prepare for you the same cereals, you couldn’t tell the difference. They have a very nice collaboration with Ferrero, an amazing company from Italy; they produce Nutella. 40% of Nutella is sugar; I can use this sugar and take 50% of the sugar out, but only if you can’t tell the difference. After a long time, we’ll have Nutella with the same flavour profile, where you can’t tell the difference, with 50% less sugar; but it still has sugar. And this is why that is a brilliant solution, because when you have a product, you don’t need to change the labels. It had sugar, and now it has sugar; and it’s the same sugar, but it’s half the amount. This company for me is still very young; we invested when it was a single digit, below 10 million dollars, and now they just raised 22 million at 56-78, about 80 million in value before they even started to sell. So, we can make money. But why can we make money? We can make money because there’s smart IP technology that solves a huge problem. This is how you should look at it.

    Sputnik: Could you name the 3-5 top trends in FoodTech nowadays? What do you invest the most in?

    Nadav Berger: I think that the most harming industry to planet Earth is the meat industry. So, meat alternatives. When you have the steak, it was produced by the most inefficient factory in nature; because this factory, which we call cow, needs 7 thousand kilos of grains and 40 thousand litres of water to produce one kilo of the steak. So, to produce three of your steaks we have to use 7 thousand kilos, 7 tonnes of grains, and 40 thousand liters of water. The problem is that we grow 1.5 billion cows on planet Earth, only for meat. So, if you take the numbers that I’ve just mentioned, and you multiply it by 1.5 billion, you can easily see that there are no resources on planet Earth anymore. So, I figured that the most interesting thing that I would look at is meat alternatives; and there’re hundreds of companies now. Another topic that I like – I don’t like the problem, but I like the solutions – is food waste. 40% of what we grow and produce is being thrown away – at the field, at the supermarket, at your home.

    A herd of cows at an agriculture farm in the village of Dusejov, Czech Republic
    © AP Photo / LUBOS PAVLICEK
    A herd of cows at an agriculture farm in the village of Dusejov, Czech Republic

    Think about it, we use so much energy, labour and ingredients to produce 40% of the food which is thrown away. Another topic that I, of course, like, I mean I would invest it, is sugar reduction or salt reduction. And another topic to invest in is actually restotech, and restotech is bringing new technologies into the restaurant business. How often do you cook at home? Do you cook every day? So, you consume most of your food out of home, in a canteen or café or a restaurant. We are consuming less and less food at home and more and more out of home. For example, in the US, 53% of the food is out of home; it’s not a product that you buy at a supermarket and cook, on average. New York will be 90%, mid-US will be the opposite; but on average 53% is consumed out of home. And it’s growing twice as fast as the regular food. So, out of home grows, retail goes down or grows very slightly. And this industry is not really technology advanced; it’s the same restaurants that are using sale sheets they order from suppliers with a phone and emails, they waste a lot. There’s a lot to fix there.

    Sputnik: You cooperate with a large number of countries. Could you give us a small statistical overview and tell which countries have the most developed infrastructure in the FoodTech industry? What is the origin of most FoodTech startups?

    Nadav Berger: The most currently successful and innovative hubs for FoodTech would be California and Israel. Actually I've heard a couple of people calling Israel the Silicon Valley of FoodTech. And it’s not because Israel has a really [big] food industry, it’s a very small country and the food industry is very limited. But what Israel has is tech and entrepreneurs. So, the entrepreneurs did software, robotics, they did cyber; and then they said: “how can we save the world?” FoodTech, because everybody consumes food. So, many entrepreneurs moved into the FoodTech scene not because they come from the food industry like myself or the Israeli factories and restaurants, they look at this as an opportunity to make a big change and take it globally.

    Sputnik: PeakBridge is a member of the EIT Food Consortium along with companies like Nestle, Danone and others; it has a budget of $1.6 billion to promote innovation in Europe over the next seven years. What are PeakBridge's goals for the next seven years in this regard? What will the company’s budget be spent on?

    Nadav Berger: PeakBridge is the fund manager, we invest. So we would like to invest as much as we can, so it’s not about budget. The more we have to invest, the more we will invest. But we want to invest in companies that will make a change. The EIT is an exciting opportunity, because the EIT is a public private initiative. So, the money comes from the EU, a fourth, and then three fourths come from private companies and academia. The total budget, as you said, is 1.6 billion, but in the consortia we have now 55 members, we have Nestle, PepsiCo, Danone, Barilla, and the top academia as well. We have amazing academia and companies that gathered in creating innovation in food in Europe. And to your question, they have four different pillars or activities: education, teaching people or helping people to get to know how to get better nutrition – and they start with kids, for kids to be aware of what they eat – innovation, collaboration and business creation. We are part of the business creation. But in general the goal is to help Europe to eat better and to promote startups that can change European market consumption. Let me go back to the example I gave you. The sugar reduction company that we invested in is a member in the club of the EIT food; EIT food has a club of startups, and if you are a member of this club, you can approach a couple of partners and you can make projects with them, and this will be fully-funded. So, they can get money to do a project with, let’s say, Nestle. And this specific company named DouxMatok has signed a joint venture with Südzucker, the largest producer of sugar in Europe. It’s German and it produces 60% of sugar in Europe. Südzucker is starting to sell the sugars of this company; and Südzucker thinks that they will sell at least 10% of the sugars in Europe with this solution. 10% of the sugars in Europe will be DouxMatok sugars. This is crazy because DouxMatok allows you to reduce sugar by 50%; so if 10% of all the sugars in Europe are DouxMatok, you can actually reduce the consumption in Europe by 5%. Look at it, a tech company comes to a horrible industry, sugar, and with new technology it can reduce the size of the market by 5%. It’s amazing. Think about a startup that can reduce the consumption all over Europe by 5%. So, FoodTech is cool.

    Sputnik: PeakBridge is uniquely positioned to be a leading investor in global FoodTech. What key drivers of company’s success can you name?

    Nadav Berger: I believe that a great entrepreneur should do two things – and you’ll be surprised. I will invest in you if you have a FoodTech startup only if you can do two things. Firstly, if you can raise money; the most important thing for the CEO of a startup is the ability to raise money, because if you cannot raise money, it’s dead. You can have the amazing technology, an amazing team, great branding, but if your company doesn’t have money, it’s a big problem. And the second thing is entrepreneurs that can do the networking. So, it has to be someone that can go and speak to people, and spread the rumour, and tell about their startup, and socialise. If the CEO is someone that will go into a room and stay quiet in the corner and doesn’t talk to anyone, I’m not sure that they can be a great CEO.

    Tags:
    startup, food
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse