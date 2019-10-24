Register
08:57 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.

    Aeroplane-Obsessed Pilot Gears Up to Launch India's First Private Plane Manufacturing Firm - Photos

    © Photo : Madhur Surve
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A commercial pilot in India appears steps away from revolutionising the aeroplane manufacturing market in the country after realising his dream of constructing a domestically made plane from scratch on the rooftop of his home, 19 years after his struggle began.

    Amol Yadav, 43, from the Indian state of Maharashtra built a six-seat aircraft at a five-storey house and is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.

    Yadav revealed that he plans to establish India's first civil aeroplane manufacturing unit, which will be a joint venture with the Government of Maharashtra.

    Yadav realised his long-standing dream on the rooftop of his five-storey residential building in Mumbai, where he lives with 19 family members. He said initially many perceived his project as sheer madness, but his family supported him even before the project's launch.

    • Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      © Photo : Madhur Surve
    • Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      Madhur Surve
    • Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company. // Photo / Madhur Surve
      Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company. // Photo / Madhur Surve
      © Photo : Madhur Surve
    • Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.
      © Photo : Madhur Surve
    1 / 4
    © Photo : Madhur Surve
    Amol Yadav is now planning to launch India's first aeroplane manufacturing company.

    Unfortunately, India still hasn't dived into the in-house plane manufacturing business, despite being the fourth largest aviation market in the world in terms of passengers, behind the US, China, and Japan.

    "We are completely dependent on foreign countries for buying aircraft which makes it very expensive for the aviation sector and in turn affects the price of tickets for passengers," he said.

    Talking about the high prices of air tickets for passengers, Yadav said he has decided to manufacture planes in India and make flying more financially accessible for people.

    "Right now we have built our first six-seater plane, and we will be making aeroplanes with higher passenger capacity, if we manufacture in India, it will be economical for the people compared to current prices. It will make a huge difference and make flying pretty economical," he said.

    He also stated that such a step should have been taken sooner.

    Yadav recently fulfilled his dream by flying his aircraft after getting regulatory clearances from aviation watchdog DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

    A decade after his struggle and two unsuccessful attempts, Yadav was heartened to not only receive clearance to test-drive his plane, but also to be acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "I have received a permit to fly after a lot of struggle, and I am happy that my struggle was also acknowledged by Mr Modi". He added, "Mr Modi assured me that he would fully support me in my future endeavours for my project." 

    In 2009, Yadav started working on his third plane, after he was unable to complete his first plane and DGCA rejected permission for his second plane. Last year Amol signed an Rs.35,000 crore ($5.4bn) agreement with the Maharashtra government to continue with his initiative.

    Related:

    India Opens Bridge Capable of Handling Battle Tanks Over ‘River of Death’ Near China Border
    India Cuts Defence Exports to Turkey Amid Growing Tensions With Ankara - Reports
    Pakistan Turns Down Diwali Festival Sweets from India amid Heavy Cross Fire
    Tags:
    aircraft, Indigenous, Airplane, aviation, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse