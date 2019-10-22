Register
17:19 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Syriza, EU Troika Have Left Greece With Devastating Neoliberal Legacy Years After EU Bailouts - Prof

    © AP Photo / Michael Varaklas
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Four years after the European Troika crushed the leftist rebellion of Greece's Syriza, Greeks have reflected on the implications of the crisis as the country celebrated one year since “exiting” the EU bailout scheme as well as deepening ties with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a 5 October visit to Athens.

    Dr Alexander Kazamias, director of politics at Coventry University and Course of Freedom parliamentary candidate for the Hellenic Parliament, has discussed the impact of Syriza's legacy on the Greek state, as well as the effects of Greek austerity imposed on Athens by the European Commission.

    Sputnik: Can you describe Syriza's legacy and contributions to Greece? What have they achieved (or failed to achieve) over the course of their four-year term in power?

    Syriza’s four-year government has left a very sad legacy for Greece, Europe and the international progressive movement.

    As a trained historian, I see Alexis Tsipras forever remembered as the prime minister who surrendered his principles to cling to power for four years as Mrs Merkel’s functionary. Future generations will see him as a politician whose people elected him to challenge the neoliberal doctrine of "There Is No Alternative" (TINA) and who became the Troika’s model of submissiveness and repentance, displayed as the alleged proof of TINA.

    Tragically, Tsipras let the EU exhibit him in his neoliberal cage as a spectacle of the humiliated and repentant rebel to warn all other leaders from small European states of the fate awaiting them if they dare challenge German hegemony in the EU.

    What Syriza achieved in Greece is equally distressing. It destroyed every sense of mass progressive politics in that country for many years to come. Its parliamentary group hosts deputies from almost every party: the left, the centre-left, the centre-right, even the populist hard-right Independent Greeks.

    Meanwhile, Syriza still clings to the ludicrous claim that it is a “Coalition of the Radical Left”, which is its official name. Many progressive Greeks fell into the trap of voting for it in the last elections because they are caught up in the logic of a two-party system, which makes them support Tsipras as a supposedly softer version of neoliberalism than the traditional right-wing New Democracy (ND).

    But now, after ND returned to power in July, the only opposition Syriza can articulate is to complain that the new right-wing government is copying its policies or is claiming credit for things it was about to do - which is often true. But the elephant in the room, the big victim of Tsipras’s legacy, is the death of any true progressive alternative.

    Sputnik: Greece has allegedly "celebrated" its one-year anniversary this year since exiting the European Troika's bailout packages in late August 2018. Can you give us a picture of the Greek economy to date? Is it recovering from austerity or can we expect more of the same?

    I am not sure who attended such strange “celebrations”, but, to tell the truth, I haven’t noticed any crowds. Back in August 2018, Syriza’s propaganda claimed that Greece supposedly “exited” the bailout packages in August 2018, but all opposition parties, from right to left, rightly accused Tsipras of secretly accepting a fourth bailout.

    For many years, the Greek budget was in surplus, but in 2018 to 2019, that is after supposedly “exiting” the bailouts, Greece’s national debt rose sharply to a record 190 percent of GDP. Now, why borrow when you have surpluses?

    The aim was to create what the EU calls a "buffer", a fund of €37 billion, with loans Greece received in 2018-19. In return, the Eurogroup is imposing huge budget surplus targets of 3.5 percent until 2022 and 2 percent until 2060 – the length of Tsipras’s fourth bailout.

    Greece remains a bankrupt economy, as it was in 2009-2010, meaning that without this fourth hidden bailout and its €37 billion “buffer”, the country could not borrow in the money markets as no creditor would lend to a bankrupt economy.

    The "buffer", however, is Greece’s collateral, what enables it to borrow again and behave as a "normal country". If Greece cannot repay a bond from its regular budget, it could use that buffer. Since ND was elected, it stopped talking about Tsipras’ fourth bailout to avoid embarrassing the EU, as EU memberstates approved the new bailout to Greece without approval from their national parliaments.

    Today, after losing 25 percent of GDP from 2008 to 2016, Greece had an anemic recovery of 1.5 to 2 percent in 2017-19. Unemployment is down from 27 to 17 percent in 2019, mainly because of the mass migration of jobseekers and false jobs created by EU investment funds. No serious economist can call this a proper recovery. What Greece has been experiencing since 2014 is economic stagnation, caused by the Troika’s harsh austerity and its massive 3.5 percent and 2 percent budget surplus targets. ND also announced tax cuts to stimulate the economy and predicted 2.8 percent growth by 2020. Similar predictions, however, were made by the EU Commission for 2017, but the result was a meagre 1.5 percent.

    Therefore, we should expect more of the same. The root cause of the Greek crisis is the national debt, and despite Tsipras’ celebrations about a supposed "exit" from "the crisis", Greece’s national debt rose sharply in 2018-19 and will continue to do so. This is what Syriza’s record must be judged by mostly. To help you understand why, average interest on Greece’s debt is 1.6 percent. With a debt at 190 percent of GDP, i.e. nearly twice the size of the Greek economy, each year the country must grow by 3 percent only to be able to keep up with the annual growth of the debt. We are still very far from that point. Under Syriza, Greece grew by 4.5 percent in 4 years, but its national debt increased by 9 percent. It’s a sharp regression.

    Sputnik: Why exactly did Syriza suffer such heavy defeats in the 2019 elections? What were the reasons for voting against Syriza and what does New Democracy's rise mean for the Greek state?

    Syriza lost for many reasons, but two stand out: The implementation of the harsh austerity programme, and Tsipras’s low credibility after successively misleading the Greek people. Syriza’s ministers speak only about the first factor, which alienated pensioners and much of the middle class. This is true, but insufficient.

    To implement the Troika’s toxic programme, Syriza had to constantly trick the Greek people with the most manipulative propaganda Greece has known since the fall of the dictatorship in 1974.

    Its predecessors, who implemented the previous two bailouts in 2010-15, also sweetened the pill, but much less so because at many levels, they ideologically agreed with the policy. Syriza’s electoral base, however, never did. As a result, Tsipras had to constantly promise things, such as a “parallel programme”, debt relief, fairer taxation, among others, which he knew he could not deliver.

    At the same time, his low domestic credibility made his government completely dependent on Berlin and Washington, whose support was the main reason his government did not fall before 2019, but this alienated voters, especially when they saw him implement US President Donald Trump’s policy of expanding NATO in the Balkans under the Prespa Treaty.

    Syriza lost the July national elections by 9 points, but did slightly worse in the May Euro-elections. Tsipras’s defeat would have been much bigger were it not for the abstention of disaffected Syriza voters and the logic of “negative voting” in Greece’s re-emerging two-party system.

    Because ND’s victory was certain, many progressives disapproving of Tsipras voted for him tactically to deny ND a clear parliamentary majority. But the real standing of Syriza among the Greek people is much lower than its share of the vote suggests. Exit polls show that 42 percent of its voters in July 2019 did not feel “close to the party”.  

    Sputnik: You stood as a parliamentary candidate (PPC) for the Course For Freedom Party. Can you tell us more about your party platform and how you plan to change politics for the Greek state, as well as for Europe?

    Dr Alexander Kazamias: Course to Freedom is a progressive and radical party, led by the former President of the Greek Parliament, Zoe Konstantopoulou, during Syriza’s first government. Its founding group left Tsipras’s party when he capitulated to the Troika in July 2015. Course to Freedom is therefore defined by its opposition to the continuing austerity packages of the Troika and calls for a write-off of Greece’s national debt, a position not shared by any Greek party.

    For us, the Greek crisis is by no means over, as Syriza and ND declare, but we also differ from the other splinter group from Syriza, Yanis Varoufakis’s MeRA25, in that we do not see the crisis in narrow economic terms.

    Unlike Varoufakis, Course to Freedom views Greece’s subservience to the triangle Washington-Berlin-Tel Aviv as yet another manifestation of the country’s crisis, namely the loss of political independence that follows on from economic bankruptcy. For this reason, we opposed the Prespa Agreement 2018, backed by ND, Syriza and MeRA25, as it furthers NATO’s expansion in the Balkans and undermines peace in the region.

    Our opponents try to portray this position as "nationalist", but this merely deflects attention from the embarrassing fact that they are completely aligned to Donald Trump’s ambitions in the Balkans. Even a child knows that NATO’s expansion runs counter to any internationalist vision of peace and unity in the Balkans.

    I stood as a candidate in the 2019 elections to contribute to the revival of real progressive politics in Greece. The yawning gap which Syriza’s turn to the right has opened, and the trauma which the crushing of Greece in 2015 left among progressives in Europe, is something we must heal.

    All my life I have been an academic and a political analyst, but one cannot go on analysing as though everything still is "business as usual". For me, this point came with the Arab Spring and the rise of the neo-Nazis, Golden Dawn, in Greece in 2012, as well as the intensifying crisis after Syriza’s historic defeat in 2015.

    I was never after a political career and, as a full-time academic, I am still sceptical about how much good politics can do for people’s lives. But I cannot accept the sight of deformation and disintegration which has befallen progressive politics in Europe and the Mediterranean region.

    Related:

    'Pompeo Go Home': Protesters Burn US Flag in Greece Amid Secretary of State's Visit (Photo, Video)
    Pompeo’s Visit to Greece: “Souda Bay Is No Longer in the Hands of the Greeks” – Expert
    Port of Piraeus, China's COSCO Boosting Greece's Shipping Industry, Opening New Options—Official
    Church of Greece Gives Archbishop Right to Decide on Recognising Autocephaly in Ukraine
    Tags:
    bailout deal, bailout program, Greek Bailout Referendum, Troika, Syriza, New Democracy Party of Greece, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse