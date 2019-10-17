Register
15:29 GMT +317 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kashmiris walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers patrolling a street in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019

    Terrorists Zeroing in on Soft Targets in Kashmir Valley to Create Maximum Fear - Indian Think Tank

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Terrorists based in India’s Kashmir Valley are now creating a maximum amount of fear and uncertainty in the minds of people through targeted "soft killings", an Indian political analyst told Sputnik on Thursday.

    The murder of an apple trader and a brick kiln worker from the Indian states of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, respectively, in two separate attacks on Wednesday reflected a “tactic to ensure that normalcy doesn’t return to Jammu and Kashmir State in any way”, Sushant Sareen, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a New Delhi-based think tank, told Sputnik in an interview.

    Wednesday’s terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley’s Shopian and Pulwama districts have increased the civilian death toll to three since Monday, ringing alarm bells within the local business community and among businesses outside the region.

    So deeply ingrained is the feeling of fear that small business proprietors and truck drivers are now reportedly fleeing the Kashmir Valley without collecting their consignments.

    “Wednesday’s terror strike must not be seen as a random act. Terrorists are now identifying soft targets to instil fear in people, the objective being to achieve 'maximum impact for minimum order'. This terror attack is not an ordinary, random act,” Sareen said.

    “Once you start targeting people from other parts of the country who come as tourists or for a business engagement, or for a pilgrimage; who actually have no real connection with the ongoing happenings in Kashmir, they will stop going or coming, and this will have a debilitating impact on the region’s economy and the well-being of the local people,” he went on to say.

    When asked if Wednesday’s attacks represent a resurgence of attacks of the 1980's and the 1990's in Kashmir, which led to the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community, Sareen said: “Targeted killings aren’t limited to India.”

    “They do take place in other parts of the world. For instance, in Pakistan, in the aftermath of the 2007 Lal Masjid siege, we have seen and heard of targeted killings occurring in that country’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).”  

    One of the victims of the latest terror strike has been identified as Punjab-based Charanjeet Singh. He was killed while on a business trip Kashmir’s Shopian district. Another was Sethi Kumar Sagar, a Chhattisgarh state resident employed in a brick kiln in the state’s Pulwama district. He was killed near a railway station.

    A third person was Sanjeev Singh, an aide of Charanjeet Singh. He was critically injured in Wednesday’s attack.

    Police said one of the assailants was suspected to be from Pakistan.

    Asked how the Indian government should respond, Sareen said: “… Terrorism will not end anytime soon. We, as in most countries, are still in search of effective ways to counter insurgency, to stop it. We have to accept that there is no quick-fix solution to neutralise this menace. It will happen again and we just have to be aware and alert.”

    Wednesday’s killings came two days after a truck driver identified as Sharief Khan was killed. As many as 15 people have been detained in response to the attack. Police in south Kashmir said the killings are part of a strategy used by terrorists: to strike at the trading community, which so far had refused to be cowed down.

    Relations between India and Pakistan have been tense for decades. Relations between the two nuclear-armed nations dipped to a new low in February this year after New Delhi pinned blame on Islamabad for sponsoring Pulwama terror attack (14 February) in Kashmir claimed by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

    India carried out a retaliatory strike to destroy the banned group’s infrastructure across the border in Pakistan’s Balakot area, only to be followed next day by a dogfight between Indian and Pakistan forces.

    The Kashmir issue dates back to 1947, when both countries became independent from Britain. Both rule part of the Kashmir region, but claim the entire region in full.

    (Views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik).  

    Related:

    Alleged Terror Strike Threat From Pakistan Prompts Indian Security Chief to Visit Kashmir
    India Foils Terror Attack in Kashmir, Three Taken Prisoner
    ‘Exposing State-Terrorism in Kashmir Our Moral Responsibility’ - Pakistan
    Tags:
    analyst, think tank, Workers, businessman, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, murder, home-grown terrorists, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Scary And Stunning: Winners of 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse