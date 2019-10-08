Register
19:25 GMT +308 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Port of Piraeus

    Port of Piraeus, China's COSCO Boosting Greece's Shipping Industry, Opening New Options—Official

    © Flickr/ John Riviello
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The Port of Piraeus, one of the largest and most important transport hubs in Greece, has undergone numerous transformations and weathered the nation's financial and political crises over the past decade.

    Nektarios Demonopolous, Deputy Manager of Public Relations, Investor Relations and Company Announcements, discussed the background surrounding the Piraeus Port Authority's change in management, upgrades to the port facilities, and future as an economic powerhouse for the Greek economy.

    SPUTNIK: Why was the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO), China's shipping giant, chosen as the primary owner of the Piraeus Port Authority?

    Let me begin by saying that the acquisition took place in 2010 and COSCO was the bidder for this tender, which involved the development and operation of Piraeus’ container tables at the port, namely operations of the container terminal at Pier II and the fresh construction of Pier III.

    SPUTNIK: How did these refurbishments to the Port of Piraeus boost its shipping capacity? What have you noticed about the port’s performance to date?

    According to the concession agreement signed after the completion of the tender, the new investor, COSCO Shipping, had to expand the port’s capacity at the beginning of Pier III’s construction. During the first phase, we expanded the Pier’s capacity to 3.7m twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), or containers per year, and later on, an addition to this agreement was signed to further expand Pier II and III’s container shipping capacity to 6.2m TEUs. These expansions were completed before schedule, very quickly, and at the same time, bear in mind that COSCO Shipping is the largest shipping company in the world.

    Taking advantage of the port’s geographical position and natural characteristics, such as the port’s water depth, has increased its throughput—the average quantity of cargo and passengers that can pass through a port daily—from less than 1m in 2009 to nearly 5m in 2010. This was a major expansion and quick development which was achieved as one of the most significant foreign investments in Greece, especially after the years of the global financial crisis.

    SPUTNIK: There were a few trade unions that had voiced opposition to the takeover and launched disputes. How have they responded to China’s foreign investment and have they been receptive or standoffish?

    Following the initial tender, there was a new tender for the privatisation of the entire port, as well as operational developments for the port’s activities, for the PPA. This was completed in 2016, and much of the opposition took place around this period.

    At the beginning, there were some negative reactions from labour unions to the port’s privatisation, but after the process was completed in August 2016, I would say it was a smooth transition to new management. There were long negotiations with unions which resulted in signing new collective labour agreements, and it’s very important for the port’s operations that, since August 2016, we have had no days of strike.

    SPUTNIK: Is there a next step for the Port of Piraeus to boost the Greek economy? Is there a plan to integrate the Port into China’s New Silk Road project?

    I would like to note that the development of the Port's container tables began in 2009, before the Belt and Road strategy was announced in 2013. So, I would conclude that these developments followed an independent process and were launched long before this initiative.

    But in any case, the Port's new management plans to expand facilities and services further while looking into additional sectors of interest apart from the container terminals, such as the cruise industry, which we would like to increase as the Port has one of the largest cruise terminals in the Mediterranean Sea.

    We would also like to increase the Port’s ship-repairing business activities—an important activity for the Greek shipbuilding industry—and to develop new activities such as a new, modern warehouse inside the port zone to take advantage of the port’s geographical location and proximity to connections to Greek railways as well as to the Balkans and Eastern Europe. So, more plans do exist that are under discussion, which can proceed with their implementation upon approval from the Greek government.

    Related:

    'Pompeo Go Home': Protesters Burn US Flag in Greece Amid Secretary of State's Visit (Photo, Video)
    Russia Sends World's First Floating Nuclear Power Unit Akademik Lomonosov to Arctic Port
    Evacuation of Over 600 People Starts in Greek Igoumenitsa Port Due to Ferry Fire - Reports
    Tags:
    China, foreign investment, acquisition, corporate merger, merger, Greece, Belt and Road Initiative, COSCO, shipping, shipping containers, shipping companies
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse