Register
09:20 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil rig

    'Good Fight is Never Clean': Iran Continues Exporting Oil Under US Sanctions - Minister

    CC0
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe

    Iran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, spoke about alternative ways of exporting Iranian oil, bypassing US sanctions without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the country's petrochemical capabilities, and also gave his forecast for Brent crude oil prices.

    Sputnik: The US is anxious that maritime transport routes for Iranian oil are not transparent, as Iranian vessels allegedly turn off their automatic identification system (AIS) transponders or transmit false information about their cargo.

    According to the Americans, Iran, bypassing international sanctions, uses tactics for enabling secret oil sales abroad by so-called "ghost tankers". Is that true? Does Iran use "ghost tankers"?

    Zangeneh: We use any methods; we do our best [to export oil] and do not give up [in the face of restrictions and sanctions]. "A good fight is never clean". Export of oil is our legitimate right.

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007 photo, an Iranian technician walks through the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran

    Sputnik: What are Iran's plans for oil industry development? Recently, the head of NIORDC (National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company) announced that petrochemical plants would be built in the northern regions near the Caspian Sea.

    Meanwhile, Iranian ecologists say the ecological situation with garbage alone in the Caspian provinces of Iran has reached a critical point. Is this true? Will the construction of an oil refinery near the Caspian lead to an environmental disaster?

    Zangeneh: We do not have much demand for the construction of an oil refinery near the Caspian Sea because we do not produce oil there, and we are unlikely to be able to transfer oil from the southern regions to the Caspian.

    Therefore, we prefer to build new refineries in the southern parts of the country. However, on the Caspian, we plan to build two safe petrochemical plants that 100% meet environmental requirements.

    In general, the petrochemical industry in Iran has reached an acceptable level: its production brings about $18 billion [in revenue]. We plan that the [revenue-generating capacity] of the petrochemical industry in the next two years will reach $25 billion, and after six years – $37 billion.

    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    Sputnik: In light of the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz – the main waterway for the world's oil exports –in mid-August Iran announced that in two years (in 2021) it could export its oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. Please elaborate on the details of this project. 

    Zangeneh: Yes, for this purpose we are building a new oil terminal in the Makran region near the city of Jask (a city and the capital of Jask County, Hormozgan Province, Iran – ed. note Sputnik), whose export capacity will be one million barrels of oil per day. An oil pipeline is also under construction in that area. We hope that everything will be completed, God willing, by 2021, and the project will be launched.

    Sputnik: Is Iran building it relying exclusively on its resources, or does it plan to attract investment?

    Zangeneh: We rely only on our resources, but we welcome investments, particularly from Russia.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the prospects for Brent crude oil prices? What is your forecast?

    Zangeneh: No one can predict future oil prices. What we are saying are only estimates, speculation. Market prices mainly depend on supply and demand and various other factors, particularly on politics and social issues. The price of [Brent crude] oil now remains at about similar levels, and I believe that there will not be a big spike in prices ahead.

    Sputnik: But can Iran offer new benchmark crude that could eventually join Brent, WTI, Dubai Crude or supplant them?

    Zangeneh: No, I never said that before. This is a very long and complex process when oil can have its benchmark. This is rather difficult to achieve.

    In conclusion, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, answering a question about Iranian petrol, said that Iran managed to get rid itself of import fuel dependence of fuel completely, noting that despite the sanctions introduced in 2012, Iran has now begun to export petrol itself. Shortly, it plans to increase exports to 3 million tons per month, which will be about $1.5bln in revenue.

    Related:

    Mike Pompeo May Have Jumped the Gun With Claims That Iran Sells Oil to Syria, Tanker Trackers Say
    Iran Sees Houthis' Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities as Defensive Steps by Yemen's Government
    Britain, France, Germany in Joint Statement Blame Iran For Attack on Saudi Aramco's Oil Facilities
    UK-Flagged Oil Tanker Stena Impero Departs Iran's Bandar Abbas Port
    Tags:
    Oil, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, oil tankers, oil tanker, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    This Week in Pictures: 28 September - 4 October
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse