Register
16:09 GMT +313 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Airport

    EU Must Build 'Unanimity' on CORSIA Climate Change Scheme to Tackle Aviation Sector - Spokesperson

    CC0
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by Demond Cureton
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Amid further discussions over how nation-states could commit to goals outlined in the Paris agreement and numerous meetings with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), European Parliament lawmakers are in talks to learn how to implement new legislation set for a pilot phase from 2021 to 2023.

    Pascal Canfin, MEP and chair of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI), discussed concerns and implications on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) signed at the Bratislava Declaration on 3 September 2016.

    Mr Canfin said that by the ICAO Global Aviation Security Symposium 2019 on 18 September in Montreal, there needed to be a “European position” to build a “specific resolution on CORSIA", and that the main problem raised in European Parliament was the “exclusivity clause or wording in the resolution”, stating that CORSIA was the only mechanism that could deal with CO2 emissions from the European aviation sector, namely for international flights.

    He said: “So, it could be perceived as a threat for the EU to have a legal and policy space to use current emissions trading schemes (ETS) mechanisms by reinforcing them in the aviation sector, in line with what many political parties and groups have already said, including the European Democratic Party (EDP), who said that we needed the aviation sector to contribute more to the fight against climate change”.

    He added that the European Parliament’s assessment of the resolution showed “a potential threat to the capacity to deliver on those commitments”.

    “That’s why we launched a hearing with the European Commission last week, and now we know its formal position towards member-states,” Mr Canfin said.

    He added that the Commission was now in negotiations and member-states were voting on CORSIA, adding that “the position and recommendations of the of the Commission to member-states" were “aligned” and that it was essential to have a “reservation over the resolution to make sure that its interpretation and understand by the EU and its member-states" which was clear that both could “continue legislating on the aviation sector for international flights” covered by the EU.

    But he cautioned that ENVI was not “entering into the debate as to how to do it, taxation, and others” but was simply discussing how to "preserve the capacity for the EU to act on the vote” of the resolution.

    Speaking on the unanimity of the vote, he said: “The resolution is clear in the recommendations from the Commission, and two days ago, at the latest Council meeting, it was also made clear that there is a huge majority of member-states backing a reservation save for three—Italy, Ireland and France.

    He said that he had already entered discussions with the French government, namely French environment minister [Élisabeth Borne], adding that “she assured me that the French position would change over the next few days”.

    “Of course, that remains to be seen, and we are still in talks with the remaining two states, in order to make sure there is a unanimous position amongst EU member states over the next few weeks up to Montreal to secure a reservation on this resolution,” Mr Canfin said, adding that ENVI was “supportive of an international mechanism and CORSIA, assuming it works”.

    He added that the price to pay “shouldn't be a threat on the capacity of the EU to legislate and for the ETS to be strengthened over the aviation sector” as it was the only mechanism presiding over the industry.

    Doing so would be “going completely in the opposite direction of what was said by so many politicians”, including European Commission president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, who said that the aviation industry “needs to contribute more to tackling climate change”.

    When asked about France’s position on the CORSIA scheme, Mr Canfin said that it was due to the country’s “industry related to Airbus which was not willing to move forward” on climate change, as well as a “diplomatic view” that although the EU was in favour of CORSIA, it remained ambiguous amongst its member-states and would be “detrimental to the EU’s diplomatic position”.

    He also added that language in the drafting of the resolution would “prevent us from going beyond reducing more CO2 emissions on international flights,” as well as the legal definition of “what an international flight is”, which currently stands as domestic flights within EU member-states.

    When asked about a Transport & Environment report in July stating that state aid was being provided to airports servicing loss-making carriers such as Ryanair, leading to increased emissions across Europe, Mr Canfin told Sputnik that it was part of a “broader conversation” on the divide between climate change initiatives and economic development.

    Mr Canfin said: “The European Parliament has made a lot of requests to the Commission and Council to end fossil fuel subsidies. It could be easily viewed that fossil fuel subsidies to aviation carriers are [directly] fossil fuel subsidies, and is part of a broader discussion on two different objectives—the climate objective and the regional development objective—where there are regions subsidising specific companies to develop the regional economy. It’s about using EU restrictive funds without jeopardising the economic development of those regions.

    Related:

    Trump Skips G7 Climate Session Citing Meetings With Merkel, Modi – White House
    Heathrow Airport Slams 'Criminal' Climate Change Activists Planning to Fly Drones To Disrupt Flights
    Leaked UN Climate Report Forecasts Rising Oceans, Superstorms, Mass Displacement
    Australian Medical Association Formally Declares Climate Crisis a ‘Health Emergency’
    Tags:
    environment, European Parliament, carbon emissions, Carbon Pollution, carbon dioxide, carbon tax
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse