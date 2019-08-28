Register
22:50 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kirill Vyshinsky

    ‘My Immediate Goal Is to Prove My Innocence’: Kirill Vyshinsky’s Interview Upon Release From Ukrainian Custody

    © Sputnik /
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 20

    RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, who was arrested in Kiev in May 2018 on charges of treason, was released from custody today on a personal guarantee basis after more than 400 days in jail; however, the litigation process against the journalist continues.

    Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of Ukraine's RIA Novosti news portal, was released from custody on Wednesday, 28 August, but the litigation process on the charges of treason, support for the self-proclaimed republics in Eastern Ukraine, and illegal possession of a firearm against Vyshinsky continues, with a new court meeting currently being set for 16 September.

    Vyshinsky, who was facing 15 years in prison, was released under a personal guarantee, but he is still obliged to appear in court and give testimony to investigators if necessary. 

    Ria Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky near a court building in Kiev
    © Sputnik /
    Ria Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky near a court building in Kiev

    In his first interview with RIA Novosti after being released, the journalist discussed possible reasons for the change of his detention measures and how it could be related to the departure of Petro Poroshenko from the presidency this year.

    Sputnik: Kirill, we congratulate you upon your release from custody. What are your nearest plans?

    Kirill Vyshinsky: The plans are simple, they are related to the ongoing lawsuit. I spoke about it earlier and confirmed in the court today. My immediate goal is to defend my good name and to prove my innocence in court. This is the main plan for the nearest future.

    It will take some time, a day, two, I’ll get used to the freedom a little. I will breathe with both lungs, and then, for sure, I will have some other plans. Of course, I hope to see my father in the near future. He is in Ukraine.

    Sputnik: So, on 16 September you will take part in the court session?

    Kirill Vyshinsky: Yes. Now there is such a date – 16 September.

    Sputnik: Your release from custody has coincided with preparation for an exchange of detainees, which has been discussed a lot now. Is this a coincidence or preparation for your participation in the exchange?

    Kirill Vyshinsky: I have always said that “exchange” is among the words that were pronounced even before I came under suspicion of committing certain crimes. This is a phrase spoken by politicians from the circle of [Petro] Poroshenko back in May last year. Therefore, I, as a person who considers himself completely innocent, and my guilt has not been proven anywhere, by any court - therefore, I am not talking about an exchange. I want the main thing - that the court will change my measure of restraint, so that I will be free. I want to continue proving my innocence in court. “Exchange” is not something that I have ever striven for. This is the insane project that the former administration of President Poroshenko imposed, at least in regards to me, by the old political power.

    I am not aware of any political or non-political details. I just know that people with the same charges who were sitting with me in neighbouring buildings and cells, they have been free for more than a month. This is due to the abolition of the lack of alternative measures of restraints for a number of [criminal code] articles. That is, people with the same charges as mine were released earlier than me, under a different form of commitment.

    That’s why I considered it to be fair for me to change the measure of restraint in the same way as happened with other people. I wanted a fair court decision and I got it.

    Sputnik: Why now? After all, appeals to your arrest [measure] have been made by your lawyer many times.

    Kirill Vyshinsky: I do not want to speculate about any versions and conspiracies. I think that changes in my daily fate have occurred, of course, also due to the fact that the pressure on the courts has ceased. A man who wanted to make my personal fate a part of his political PR has left power.

    Sputnik: Poroshenko?

    Kirill Vyshinsky: Yes. I don’t want to construct any versions now - I’m not aware of anything in this regard. I just understand that if Poroshenko had remained president, I would not receive such a court decision today.

    Sputnik: Do you retain Ukrainian citizenship?

    Kirill Vyshinsky: Yes. I remain a citizen of Ukraine.

    Sputnik: Thank you for the interview, and congratulations again.

    Kirill Vyshinsky: Thank you very much, kind regards to my colleagues and thanks for the support.

    Tags:
    Russia, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse