Register
12:11 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andrei Stenin, special correspondent for Rossiya Segodnya international news agency

    Stenin's Mother: 'When Andrei Left for Ukraine, I Had the Thought That I Could Lose My Child'

    © Sputnik /
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of the tragic death of Andrei Stenin, special photo correspondent for Sputnik. Andrei Stenin was killed on 6 August 2014 while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Andrei's mother, Vera, shared her grief and memories about her son and spoke about his dedication to the profession of photo journalism.

    Shortly after arriving in eastern Ukraine to cover the conflict, Andrei Stenin, who specialised in documenting the human side of accidents, riots, military interventions and armed conflicts, who had previously worked in such hot spots as Syria, the Gaza Strip and Libya, stopped communicating with his editorial office on 5 August, 2014.

    Several days later, Kiev announced the photojournalist's disappearance. Amid suspicions that Stenin could have been detained by Ukrainian security forces, #FreeAndreiStenin rallies were held across the world. Various officials and groups expressed their concern about his fate, including OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), and Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontiers, RSF).

    Almost a month after Stenin went missing, with no information surfacing regarding his whereabouts, it was announced that Stenin had been killed in the Donetsk Region of eastern Ukraine on 6 August. The car he was driving was fired upon while he was on editorial assignment; its charred remains were later found on the highway.

    On the fifth anniversary of the photojournalist's tragic death, his mother, Vera Stenina, has shared memories about her son.

    Sputnik: You’ve come a long way. I know that you’ve come directly from the cemetery, do you feel better now?

    Vera Stenina: Yes, I’ve just got off the train, I was at the cemetery. I have this tradition when I come [to Moscow] I have to visit Andrei’s grave at the Troyekurovskoye Cemetery. I feel better then; I can do my business after that. So, I was there today; I told him where I was going.

    Sputnik: Do you manage to come often?

    Vera Stenina: I come [to Moscow] three times a year, in December for my birthday, in April – it was in April when I last saw Andrei when he saw me off at the Yaroslavl station – and on 6 August, the day when he died.

    Vera Nikolaevna Stenina the mother of the press photographer of Russia Today Andrey Stenin during the interview in studio of radio Sputnik in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
    Vera Nikolaevna Stenina the mother of the press photographer of Russia Today Andrey Stenin during the interview in studio of radio Sputnik in Moscow

    Sputnik: We’ve already spoken to Andrei’s friends and colleagues. Everyone speaks well of him – they say that he was a good and reliable friend, that he was very calm, reasonable and smart. Could you tell us what kind of child he was?

    Vera Stenina: What kind of child was he? I remember him as a child. When he finished school, he left to enter a university – I don’t know much about that period. But when he was a child, it’s the child who is closest to the mother, so… What was he like? For him, his mom always came first. Then came his dad, grandmother, grandmother Kira, we lived together. He loved to be alone.

    Sputnik: So he wasn’t naughty, was he?

    Vera Stenina: Yes. He loved to be alone, that is, when we had some guests around, he was as quiet as a mouse. He was somewhere shaping or reading; he really loved books. He always told me: “Mom, read me some fairy tales.” So, I was reading him bedtime stories until he fell asleep. He loved books; then, of course, he had his own books, philosophical … abstruse as they say. Not fairy tales. He didn’t read detective stories. He loved Solzhenitsyn; he always read Solzhenitsyn when he came [home]. He loved history. His kindergarten teacher once told me: “We’re waiting for Andrei to come and tell us some stories.” He would get up and start telling something, fairy tales or something else. And the children listened to him.

    Sputnik: Did he make up his own stories?

    Vera Stenina: I don’t think so; I think he just told what I had read to him. The children loved listening to him. We had a good primary school teacher, Nadezhda Aleksandrovna Kozyreva. We still meet sometimes. He liked school; he studied well and his teacher praised him. And then, there were different teachers … and after all, he was more a humanities-minded person.

    Agency Rossiya Segodnya and the Russian Commission for UNESCO launch photo contest in memory of Andrei Stenin
    © Sputnik / Damir Bulatov
    Agency Rossiya Segodnya and the Russian Commission for UNESCO launch photo contest in memory of Andrei Stenin

    Sputnik: Yes, you can see that from his texts.

    Vera Stenina: Yes, he was more into humanities. Even today, when I take his books, they are dear to me; I see that something is highlighted there, some thoughts, there’re some notes in the margins. He kept diaries; he’s been keeping diaries from an early age. But then they disappeared. They disappeared when he entered a university; maybe there were a lot of interesting things in them. I saw his diaries only after his death; I saw what he had in his notes. He kept notes, diaries… I couldn’t even think that was my son. All the notes were so smart, and he was thinking about life… I don’t know…

    Sputnik: And if you read what he wrote in his social networks, his language is so interesting, the images are so delicate. It’s so beautifully written…

    Vera Stenina: To be honest, I didn’t know that. We used to tell him to study, all of us – me, his dad, his grandmother. And he, poor child (laughs)… it turns out he did study! But he learned only what was interesting to him.

    Sputnik: That’s why he was so smart because you motivated him.

    Vera Stenina: He always read books, all the time. We have a home library, and our relative worked in a bookstore, so we had access to the classics and some good books. As I remember, his grandmother used to read newspapers all the time… We all love reading, that’s why he wasn’t a mathematician, but… (sighs).

    Sputnik: As a child, was he into any sports?

    Vera Stenina: Sports? I tried to get him interested in swimming; he went to the swimming pool and learned to swim. Then he went to an aviation design club; he made some models. He had a good teacher there. But as for sports, I don’t know. It turns out that he and the boys – the Buyanov family lived in our house, they had two boys – their mother said she had found some notes saying that they all went to some meadows, they went rafting to some lakes. We didn’t know that; we didn’t track him, and anything could happen. So, he went rafting somewhere, he was away from home; we didn’t know that. Then they built… boys are boys… they built tree houses.

    Vera Nikolaevna Stenina the mother of the press photographer of Russia Today Andrey Stenin during the interview in studio of radio Sputnik in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
    Vera Nikolaevna Stenina the mother of the press photographer of Russia Today Andrey Stenin during the interview in studio of radio Sputnik in Moscow

    Sputnik: So, he didn’t tell you much, did he?

    Vera Stenina: Yes. In our family, everyone was rather reserved. Now I can open up a bit, maybe with age. His dad was reserved. He wouldn’t say more than a word. We were all like that. His grandma loved to talk (laughs). She was nice, my mother-in-law. When he came home, after a meeting, he sat down at his laptop or book, and that’s it. If you asked him an interesting question, he would answer; if he was not interested, he wouldn’t answer. He spoke beautifully. Once he opened up when I came here [to Moscow]. I liked the way he was speaking; he was self-made, we couldn’t afford paying for his promotion. He went through everything.

    Sputnik: His colleagues said that he was very enthusiastic. When he decided to go into motorcycles, he studied everything on the subject. When he decided to become a photographer, he studied everything and became one.

    Vera Stenina: Yes, if he started something, he would drive the nail home. Once I was waiting for him in Belorussky, where he rented an apartment. I was watching. He rode a motorbike; he spent about two hours fiddling with it until he fixed it. I was surprised at how patient he was. He fixed it and went on. That’s it. He also glimpsed at me; he saw his mother was watching him. You know, it was so nice to look at him.

    Sputnik: And did you ride a motorbike with him?

    Vera Stenina: No, he got a taxi for me; and he accompanied the car showing the driver where to go. The driver even said: "Look at your export!" Of course, I was proud! That’s why maybe I’ve been crying for five years.

    Sputnik: Did you dissuade him from working in hot spots?

    Vera Stenina: No. I didn’t know about that. We didn’t talk much. He didn’t call first, but I had to at least hear a word. I called him, asked about the weather, about his health. From his voice, I could get that everything was fine; so, he didn’t tell me about that. He was very happy when he started working for RIA Novosti. Then, again, he didn’t call me for a long time. There was no call from him. Then I called him, and he said he was in Syria. "My Lord! My son is in Syria!" I didn’t know that. That was when I found out that he worked in hot spots.

    Sputnik: What did you feel then?

    Vera Stenina: I didn’t know there were wars there. I didn’t really listen to the news then. Today, I closely follow the news; I care about journalists. When he left for Ukraine, there was some thought that I could lose my child when they started killing journalists – Voloshin, Kornelyuk. And again, I didn’t know he was there. He saw me off and left. He gave me a laptop, and I began to follow him. If I see his photographs, he is alive and everything is fine.

    Andrei Stenin Remembrance Day at Gornyatsky School in Snezhnoye
    © Sputnik /
    Andrei Stenin Remembrance Day at Gornyatsky School in Snezhnoye

    Sputnik: How did you find out what happened?

    Vera Stenina: I learned that persecution of journalists had begun in Ukraine; I learned that they were wanted. Then I realized it was dangerous. I remember calling him on 17 July. He was so cheerful; he told me he got settled in a hostel. As I understood, it was in Slavyansk. Then he sent me some photographs where he was with a boy. I was very pleased. And then came July… There was a feeling that I wasn’t alive, that I was empty. And then, on 6 August, my sister called me. For some reason, she called very early, around 5 am. Nadia, my sister, told me the news said that the journalist, Andrei Stenin, had disappeared. I turned on the TV and learned the news. I couldn’t call for a long time. I left only on 18 August. All these days, I was like a beast at bay. I did not sleep, the TV worked around the clock. And that disturbing music, the messages that they were searching for him, his photograph. Then my sister arrived. I didn’t even know where to go; then I called the news agency. My niece and I set off; they met us here and put us up. Here, in Moscow, we had been waiting for news for almost a month. Then Dmitry Kiselyov called me and said that they had found him. At first, the likelihood was about 60 per cent; later he said that was for sure. I got support, of course; I am grateful to MIA Rossiya Segodnya and its employees, they gave me a lot of support. Andrei’s girlfriend, Vera supported me (although they broke up before his trip), her parents supported me as well. We still phone each other.

    Sputnik: You went to Donbass, made a memorial there.

    Vera Stenina: I was there for the first time in April this year. I was there once, of course, I wanted to go there once again, but we’ll see. It’s a very closed city because of a blockade or siege, I don’t know what to call it. I feel so sorry for these people. I liked the city a lot, it’s very clean. Even if there were bombings, they quickly clean everything up. They showed me the houses, their local history museum, where a whole wall had collapsed; their sports complex had also been hit. The city lives, of course; it’s a very beautiful city, the people are good there. I also visited the Andrei Stenin School in Snezhnoye. They recited poems about him. There is a museum dedicated to Andrei and the two guys who also died; they treat them very kindly. They didn’t know him, but the fact that he died there… I see kindness. Then we went to the place of Andrei’s death, the road to Dmitrovka. There is a wooden monument, but they want to make a proper one. Of course, I want to be notified so that I could help. They’ve planted two rows of birches there. I planted two birches too. The place of his death… Of course, if you imagine what was going on there… Maybe someday they will find out. When you approach the place of his death, you realise that there really is nowhere to go. There’s the steppe around; there’s nowhere to hide. On the way back, we went to the Saur grave. There’re fresh flowers everywhere; they revere the memory. I can imagine children sitting in the basements, the killed – Andrei also had such photographs. It is difficult to imagine if you haven’t seen that.

    Mourning ceremony for the late photo journalist Andrei Stenin at the Rossiya Segodnya agency's press center.
    © RIA Novosti . Ramil Sitdikov
    Mourning ceremony for the late photo journalist Andrei Stenin at the Rossiya Segodnya agency's press center.

    I can see that many young people die at the same age as Christ. Andrei was also like that – he was 33 and a half. You know, I address him like an icon. He helps me. When I was there, at his grave, I thought: "That’s it, Andrey, I’m letting you go." I wanted to meet him for five years, I met him. I visited Donbass. But no, I can’t let my son go. It’s with me till the very end. I was trying to stay strong; I didn’t want any tears, but I feel them coming up.

    Related:

    Internet Users Vote for Best Entries in Andrei Stenin Contest
    Hero of Stenin Contest Award-Winning Photo to Receive Medical Treatment in Moscow
    Tags:
    Vera Stenina, conflict in Donbass, Ukraine, Andrei Stenin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse