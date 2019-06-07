Register
15:14 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An aid truck of the UN World Food Programm (WFP) drives past destroyed buildings the town of Al-Houla, on the northern outskirts of Homs in central Syria, on May 25, 2016

    World Food Programme Chief: 'Not Our Role to Take Sides in Political Controversies'

    © AFP 2019 / MAHMOUD TAHA
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), spoke about the assistance to the people of crisis-hit Venezuela and Syria, as well as the organisation’s work in North Korea, in an interview with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea continues to face a wide range of food and nutrition challenges. A recent UN assessment says that 10 million people in North Korea face imminent food shortages. What is the WFP doing in this country?

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Maduro Says Sabotage Prevents Ships With Gasoline, Food From Reaching Venezuela
    David Beasley: Right now, we feed about 770,000 people across nine provinces. This includes some of the most vulnerable children under five, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women. Nutritious cereal and biscuits fortified with micronutrients, fats and proteins crucial for healthy growth are being provided through nurseries, hospitals and children’s institutions. Our fortified foods are produced at 11 WFP-supported factories in the country. Our support is possible thanks to generous funding from international donors, including the Russian Federation, which has been incredibly generous in recent years.

    An assessment published in May shows a really concerning the situation, with more than 10 million people facing food shortages after the worst harvest in 10 years. People are cutting meals, eating less, and eating a less varied diet, which means nutrition is at risk, especially for vulnerable women and children.

    READ MORE: ‘A Social Right’: US Targeting of Venezuela’s CLAP Food Program Will Backfire

    Our top priority is to meet immediate food needs and to safeguard the nutrition gains made in recent years. We also need to build resilience to natural hazards in the longer term. We are now looking at the options we have that would make it possible to meet the immediate needs, and the findings of our recent assessment will undoubtedly assist in planning the way forward.

    Sputnik: How would you describe the cooperation between different humanitarian organisations on the ground?

    David Beasley: Coordination between humanitarian agencies in DPRK is solid. WFP is a key member of the UN Humanitarian Country team in Pyongyang, which meets regularly to coordinate humanitarian interventions in the country. WFP co-chairs the Food Security and Agriculture Working Group with FAO, and also co-chairs the Nutrition Sector Working Group with UNICEF.

    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Critical Food Aid Lines Jeopardized as Yemen’s Ceasefires Fail
    Sputnik: How are North Korean authorities responding to your efforts and how is your help affected by the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang?

    David Beasley: This year, we have had continuous engagement with the government and our ability to monitor has improved, in part because of this. For example, this year, we were able to get previously inaccessible data because we strengthened our collaboration with the Central Bureau of Statistics.

    All activities implemented by WFP in DPRK remain strictly within the parameters of UN Security Council resolutions, which have repeatedly stated that sanctions are not intended to affect humanitarian operations.

    Sputnik: Syria, with its long-lasting conflict, is yet another trouble spot in the world’s food security sector. But there is encouraging news about fighting ceasing on the ground and a return to normal life. Do you think the crisis in Syria is still far from over?

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 photograph, relief workers unload aid carried into Yemen by the Saudi military in Marib, Yemen
    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    UN Gains Access to Yemen's Red Sea Mills Food Storage Facility - Spokesman
    David Beasley: The crisis in Syria is far from over. After more than eight years of conflict, millions of Syrians have fallen into hunger and poverty. The conflict has also displaced 6.2 million people within Syria. While many are returning to their homes, sometimes in ruins, most people have lost their jobs and possessions.

    Those returning to their homes after fleeing from the conflict face tremendous challenges to restart their lives. Now, poverty is prevalent among 75% of the population of Syrians inside Syria. Poor families spend 80% of their income on food. This is why food assistance is vital here. Despite the challenges in Syria, WFP assists more than three million people every month and we are also helping some 400,000 people with livelihoods projects that enable them to produce their own food.

    READ MORE: UK Food Bank Network Distributed Record Number of Emergency Parcels in 2018

    Sputnik: What assistance does the WFP provide to Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries and to people who are trying to start a new life after returning home?

    David Beasley: Regionally, WFP has provided assistance to around 3,400,000 refugees as of March 2019 through different activities in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, providing general food assistance through food rations, livelihoods projects that help families to generate income, school meals to incentivise parents to send their children to school and finally nutritional support to prevent and treat malnutrition in children. All these efforts, combined, help us ensure that vulnerable communities affected by conflict are looked after and have hope for a better future.

    Sputnik: Do you cooperate with Russia? How do you assess its role in the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria?

    David Beasley: Absolutely we work with Russia. From 2012 to 2019, the Russian Federation has provided US$26,500,000 to WFP for our food assistance operations in Syria. Russia is an important partner for the World Food Programme and we very much value the dialogue we have with Russia and its leaders.

    Carl’s Jr. US fast-food chain introduces its CBD-infused 'Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight'
    Carl's Jr. handout
    Burger Joint? US Fast Food Chain Sells Out of Cannabis-Infused Hamburgers
    Sputnik: In Venezuela, the WFP's activity was banned by President Maduro's government. In recent months, the Latin American country has become a major concern from both a political and humanitarian standpoint. How would you describe the situation in the country, how deep is the food crisis now, according to UN figures?

    David Beasley: WFP will carry out a food security assessment to understand the ability of Venezuelans to meet their food needs.

    Sputnik: Are you ready to provide aid to the Venezuelan people if the ban is lifted?

    David Beasley: Yes. WFP has expanded ongoing preparedness activities and is supporting regional coordination efforts with partners.

    Sputnik: What are the threats and consequences of the civil confrontation in the country?

    David Beasley: We are a humanitarian organisation. It is not our role to take sides in political controversies, and the work WFP does is and will continue to be independent of political or military objectives.

    READ MORE: Acute Food Insecurity Affecting Over 100 Million People Every Year

    Sputnik: Do you think that we’ll soon be speaking of famine and other tragic issues in Venezuela?

    David Beasley: As I mentioned, WFP first needs to carry out a food security assessment, and that will inform our conclusions about the situation in Venezuela.

    Sputnik: As the WFP continues to provide food assistance in different regions, what aims is it pursuing? What, in your opinion, are the future challenges that need to be considered?

    Pompeii
    © AP Photo/ Salvatore Laporta
    They Were Loving It: Archaeologists Discover 'Fast Food' Bar in Pompeii (PHOTO)
    David Beasley: Our goal is to end hunger and malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, that’s the target we have set ourselves in line with Sustainable Development Goal 2. But across the world, 821 million people are still going hungry – 124 million acutely so. The gains we thought we were making are now being pushed back as people struggle to cope with conflicts and climate shocks. Wars are dragging on and new conflicts are flaring up – those are our biggest challenges. Peace and food security, where everyone has enough to eat, go hand in hand – it’s the only road to Zero Hunger. I say all the time: the first thing global leaders need to do in order to solve the hunger problem is to end the wars.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    World Food Programme, Politics, food, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse